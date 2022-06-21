World Music Day! How Pune inspires it’s musicians

If you know anything about Pune, you’d know that music is right in the heart of the city. While its rich traditional and classical music has transcended from generation to generation, the city has also been a hub for Western music. On World Music Day today, we speak to budding musicians from Pune, who reveal how the city has inspired their music.

Akarsh Singh, drummer of Nemophilis band believes that Punekars welcome a good artiste with open hands. He says, “From what I’ve observed, Punekars are open to all genres but only good artists. We have been active in the city for nearly two years now, and the kind of support and love we receive is overwhelming.” The Hinjewadi resident also adds that the city’s weather is what makes it music friendly: “Pune’s weather puts you in that zone where you can constantly push yourself to write music.”

“In terms of music, we have a lot of versatility in Pune. That lets us learn by just listening to other musicians. We watch and get inspired by each other,” says composer Fateh, who hails from Pimple Saudagar. So what about Pune has inspired Fateh’s music? The 29-year-old replies, “Punekars. They are full of life. There is a wave of energy in people here, so you reciprocate the same energy back to them in the form of music.”

Kashmira Khot, a 22-year-old musician, who was born and brought up in the city, explains, “Pune has a rich history in terms of exposure to art. It has given birth to a variety of vocalists, instrumentalists and other artistes in all possible genres. Whether fifty years ago, or even today, the city has accommodated and encouraged talent to follow their dreams. Punekars are true appreciators of art. We criticise openly too, but music events are something that we always look forward to, whichever kind it is.” The Navi Peth resident adds, “A lot of music that comes to us musicians here is from these little things about the city — its people, its cultural diversity and such.”

For music producer Aditya Kotkar, his relationships in Pune have inspired his music. “A lot of the lyrics in the songs I write and compose are inspired from my observation of relationships that Punekars have with each other,” the 22-year-old from Baner reveals. He adds, “What makes this city and its music scene so different is the community of musicians that keep it alive. The sense of togetherness and the enthusiasm to collaborate makes up the heartbeat of this musical city.”

