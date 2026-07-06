World’s most beautiful airports for 2026 include 2 from India: Mumbai and the other winner is...

In a milestone for India's aviation infrastructure, two Indian airports have secured coveted spots on Prix Versailles 'world’s most beautiful airports' list for 2026. Unveiled in Paris on June 15, the global architecture and design awards celebrate newly opened or renovated terminals that seamlessly blend contemporary design, sustainability, regional identity, and exceptional passenger experience. Also read | Inside pics of fancy Gen Z–inspired Bengaluru airport Terminal 2 lounge with bold neon decor: Is Gate Z worth the hype?

From local culture to world-class sustainability, these Indian airports are redefining luxury. (Pic: Prix-versailles.com/2026)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The selected Indian entries stand alongside global hubs from China, Germany, Cambodia, and the United States. The 2026 selections highlight a paradigm shift from traditional concrete-and-glass structures to environmentally integrated gateways. India’s winners reflect the nation's rich ecological biodiversity and cultural modernisation. Also read | ‘We romanticise the West’: Woman praises Indian airports after Geneva trip, internet divided

Guwahati’s LGBI Airport (Terminal 2) is a nature-themed airport, featuring incredible design inspired by the bamboo orchid. (Pics: Prix-versailles.com/2026)

1. Terminal 2, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Guwahati, Assam)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Serving as a gateway to northeast India, Terminal 2 at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) features a nature-themed design. According to official data from the airport’s website, LGBIA managed an impressive 6.57 million passengers in FY 2024-25, including 91,594 international travellers, solidifying its position as a critical regional hub. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Serving as a gateway to northeast India, Terminal 2 at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) features a nature-themed design. According to official data from the airport’s website, LGBIA managed an impressive 6.57 million passengers in FY 2024-25, including 91,594 international travellers, solidifying its position as a critical regional hub. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The architectural language of Terminal 2 is entirely guided by the biophilic elegance of the bamboo orchid, a flower deeply native to the northeast. Stepping inside feels like entering a natural sanctuary rather than a transit facility. It features a stunning indoor 'sky forest' and soaring ceilings. Indigenous art, local storytelling installations, and traditional craftsmanship are woven throughout the terminal to give travellers an authentic slice of Assamese culture.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Navi Mumbai International (Terminal 1) is a futuristic, lotus-inspired architectural marvel. (Pics: Prix-versailles.com/2026)

2. Terminal 1, Navi Mumbai International Airport (Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra)

Terminal 1 at the highly anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is anchored by a sweeping, futuristic roof structure that mimics floating lotus petals. Far from being merely decorative, these structural petals are engineered to dynamically channel natural light and wind, drastically lowering the building's energy footprint. The interior echoes this theme with intricate lotus patterns, state-of-the-art digital art installations, and cutting-edge technology.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here is the complete, official Prix Versailles 'world’s most beautiful airports' list for 2026:

⦿ Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (Terminal 3) — Guangzhou, China

⦿ Frankfurt Airport (Terminal 3) — Frankfurt, Germany

⦿ Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Terminal 2) — Guwahati, India

⦿ Navi Mumbai International Airport (Terminal 1) — Navi Mumbai, India

⦿ Techo International Airport — Phnom Penh, Cambodia

⦿ Pittsburgh International Airport — Pittsburgh, United States

⦿ San Diego International Airport (Terminal 1) — San Diego, United States