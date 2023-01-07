You win sim, you lose sim: How alternate-reality games changed for the better

Meanwhile, the original ARG, Grand Theft Auto, has had a bit of a change of heart. This is a game popular since 1995 for offering ordinary players the chance to steal cars, work for crime syndicates and run over pedestrians. Over the years, it evolved detailed storylines, career modes, an extensive arsenal of weapons and vehicles. Lately, it’s taken a detour. The upgraded version of Grand Theft Auto 5, released in 2020, offers father-son bonding missions such as street races (no, there are no mother-daughter ones). It also lets players chase down a criminal or take part in a brawl outside a pub. Not the most inspiring, that last one, but still more misdemeanour than capital offence.

Older ARGs are stepping up their game. Sims 4, a game first released in 2014, introduced a High School Years pack earlier this year that offers a heavy hit of nostalgia. It lets players return to high school, attend classes, ask a crush out on a date, celebrate at a prom night and a graduation ceremony. The personalities available cover the most common high-schooler tropes: party animal, overachiever, chess fan, sports jock. There are clubs for football, chess and more.

A third unusual ARG flips the script by allowing players to log out, while logged in. Airplane Mode (released in 2020; priced at about ₹399) invites players to switch off their phones, read a book in-game, watch a movie on the in-flight entertainment system or simply look out of the virtual window (at sky, clouds, landscape beneath). It’s uncomplicated, and surprisingly addictive. As in real life, one can even complain that the movie catalogue could have been better (it features mainly classics from the 1930s).

Players can wander around the game world to find new locations in which to record content. Developers Raiser Games announced a free entry level called City Stories in October, which also offers customisation and a range of locations to shoot in. The game was released a year ago; the full version costs about ₹2,122.

Posting content on the in-game video channel unlocks in-game cash which lets players buy virtual items such as better recording equipment, games, tickets for events and more. If an upload is about a “trending” topic, it is awarded more views. Viewership and cash flow dips if one doesn’t post consistently.

Youtubers Life 2, meanwhile, lets the player assume the life of a YouTube star. One starts by picking a genre (food, travel, games, beauty), and carefully customising one’s avatar (hairstyle, body type, apparel, accessories, mode of transport).

The game can get very intricate. There are more than 16 crop types to choose from, ranging from wheat to olives and potatoes. Earlier this year, an update added the option of an environmental score based on soil health, reduced tillage and weed control. A better score directly impacts crop quality. Periodic updates add options of new equipment, crops and production chains.

So, who can you be, in the new worlds? Farming Simulator 22 (released in end-2021; priced at about ₹1,999) lets the player inhabit the avatar of a farmer who has just bought a Lamborghini Massey Ferguson tractor. There are over 400 other machines and tools with which he manages his barn, fields and farmhouse. Earnings come from selling crops, with bonuses for enterprising side hustles such as bee farming, contract jobs or the leasing of equipment.

These are ARGs meant to be played on the go, on a smartphone, during a commute, and so they’re gentler, more immersive, with the sense of reward coming from hours spent within complex plots, fine tuning the details of a second life. It’s a segment that boomed in the pandemic, with data released by Research Dive stating in January that the global gaming simulator market will be worth over $13 billion by 2026, up from $4.3 billion in 2018.

A gun would seem out of place in many of the newer ARG worlds. Today, players may inhabit the intricately built realities of a YouTube star, an industrial farmer, a hospital administrator, a chef, a football-team manager or the head of an amusement park.

In the early years, one needed a virtual gun to play alternate-reality games (ARGs). These simulated worlds typically revolved around auto theft, bank robbery and street crime.

Farming Simulator 22 offers heavy equipment, a range of crops, and extra points for eco-friendly farming practices.

In Sims 4, players can return to the world of high school.

