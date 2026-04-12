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Asha Bhosle elevated Indian music to new heights: CM Yogi pays tribute

Asha Bhosle elevated Indian music to new heights: CM Yogi pays tribute

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 02:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday termed the passing away of legendary singer Asha Bhosle "an extremely sorrowful event and constitutes an irreparable loss to the realm of the arts."

Asha Bhosle elevated Indian music to new heights: CM Yogi pays tribute

In a post on X in Hindi, Yogi Adityanath said, "The passing of the 'Empress of Melody' of the Indian music world, the great musical virtuoso and 'Padma Vibhushan' recipient, Asha Bhosle ji, is an extremely sorrowful event and constitutes an irreparable loss to the realm of the arts.

"Her unparalleled artistry in singing elevated Indian music to new heights. Her melodious voice will resonate in the hearts of the people of this nation forever."

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant eternal peace to the departed soul, and to bestow upon the grieving family and admirers the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" Adityanath said on X.

Asha Bhosle, India's beloved singing icon, died on Sunday following multiple organ failure, doctors treating her said. She was 92.

In 2023, she performed at a special concert, ASHA@90: Live in concert, in Dubai to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Bhosle is the younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
lucknow yogi adityanath asha bhosle uttar pradesh
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