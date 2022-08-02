Ayurveda expert on tips to manage monkeypox fever and rashes

Monkeypox cases have been steadily rising in India as a seventh case has been reported in Kerala. Out of seven monkeypox cases in India, five have been found in Kerala and two from Delhi. A 22-year-old youth from Kerala who arrived in India from UAE on July 22 succumbed to the fast-spreading infection. A viral zoonotic disease, monkeypox symptoms are similar but milder to smallpox. Monkeypox virus is enveloped double stranded DNA virus that belongs to Orth opox virus genus of Poxviridae family. (Also read: Monkeypox in India; experts on tips to manage symptoms)

The disease's incubation period is estimated to be 6-13 days and the illness typically lasts between 2-4 weeks depending on the severity.

Symptoms of monkeypox

The disease begins with a fever post which there are symptoms like rashes, swollen lymph nodes, headache, body ache, weakness. Maculo-papular rashes evolve into vesicles and pustules similar to smallpox infection. The disease is self-limiting but proper care must be taken to manage symptoms.

Ayurveda tips to manage monkeypox

Dr Anand More, Professor & HoD, AIIA, New Delhi says that considering the clinical sign and symptoms of the disease, monkeypox can be categorised as a Masurika Vyadhi. According to Ayurveda, Masurka is predominantly Pitta- Rakta Dushti Janya Vyadhi.

"Masurika is classified into doshaja variety which can be corelated to various types of pox, measles, chickenpox, smallpox and newly emerged monkeypox on the basis of symptomatology. Since monkeypox is a contagious disease and spreads through direct contact with the infected individual, it can be understood in the pretext of Aupasargika Vyadhi (Communicable diseases)," says Dr More.

Here's what you can do to treat or manage monkeypox as per Dr More.

- Langhana (fasting): The patients can be kept on langhana. It means that not taking food or taking small quantity of food.

- As Masurika is Pitta–Rakta dusthi janya vyadhi, Mridu-Virechan (Mild Purgation) chikitsa - which is part of Panchkarma therapies - should be administered with pitta-shamak drugs like Trivrut, Aragwadh, Triphala, etc. Mridu-Virechan entails administration of purgative substances for the cleansing of Pitta through the lower pathways.

- Monkeypox can be treated symptomatically with ayurvedic medication. For fever we can administer Maha Sudarshan ghana vati, Lakshmivilas Ras, Samshamani Vati and Amritarishta. For rakta and pitta dusti Panchanimbadi Vati/Churna, Haridra Khand, Aragwadharishta and Brihat Manjisthadi Kwath can be used.

- For cleaning and washing of the maculo-papular rashes Neempatra kwath, Triphala Kwath can be used.

- For immunity, immuno booster drugs like Chyavanaprash Avaleha, Bramha Rasayan, Ashwagandhadilehya, Kushmanda Rasayan and can be used.

Monkeypox diet as per Ayurveda

Foods to eat

- The patient should have lukewarm water at all times.

- Old brown rice, Bengal grams, Shadanga Paniya, Moong Dal and Porridge made with moong dal and rice, Masoor Dal, Yava, Shigru (Sahijan/drumsticks), Draksha (Grapes), Dadima (Pomegranate) should be included in the diet.

- Daily practice of Yoga and Pranayama like Anuloma Viloma and Bhastrika according to one’s capability should be done.

Foods to avoid

- Oily and Junk foods, New harvested rice, Shaka (leafy vegetables), excess salt, vishamashan (improper food in quantity and time), Katu (pungent) and amla (sour) foods should be avoided.

- Smoking, consumption of liquor and tobacco chewing is prohibited.

Apart from this a person suffering from monkeypox should avoid over-exertion, anger, exposure to sunlight and suppression of natural urges.

