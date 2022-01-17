Bathua can work wonders for your immunity. Know its many benefits

Looking to improve your immunity amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic fuelled by latest variant Omicron? Adding bathua or chenopodium album to your diet can offer plenty of benefits apart from great taste. A nutritionist says that eating even small amounts of bathua during winters can give a major boost to your vitamin A intake and improve antioxidant activity which in turn can work wonders for your immunity.

Green vegetables in general are loaded with soluble and insoluble fibre, vitamin, minerals, iron, folic acid, calcium and potassium and apart from preventing you from seasonal infections, they also protect from chronic diseases like cardiovascular disorders, diabetes and constipation.

"Bathua or Chenopodium Album is closely related to Quinoa (Chenopodium Quinoa). Best quality is available in winters and its leaves are eaten in various forms mixed in saag, mixed in raita and even rotis. It is very neglected as many don't know the health benefits," says nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi.

Here are some of the benefits of bathua explained by Rastogi

A rich source of vitamin A

One of the richest sources of plant vitamin A, 100g of its leaves can give 10000 IU which is about three times the RDA. "Even adding in small amounts gives a major boost to vitamin A intake," says the nutritionist.

High on protein

Another perk of eating bathua is that it is high in protein as compared to other greens. 100g fresh leaves of bathua has about 4.2g protein. This is higher than most vegetables as spinach has 2.8g and kale has 2.6g.

High on antioxidants

Eating bathua can improve antioxidant activity and has loads of medicinal benefits which could basically help build immunity.

Potassium and iron

Bathua has a good amount of potassium and iron higher than spinach. Make sure to cook bathua to get the best out of it.

Bathua is best consumed in the form of a saag and proves to be a low-calorie, highly fibrous and high on protein meal option.

Try it before winters are over.

