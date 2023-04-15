Get to know... Chintan Rachchh

Actor, (@chintanrachh & @RachchhChintan)

Actor Chintan Rachchh. Styled by Swanand Joshi; Hair by Chon; Make-up by Yin and Jahnavi Mishra (Dron Chandwani)

Age: 23

Currently I am:

Auditioning like a dog. I want to try as much as possible.

High point in life:

Class 9. I participated in a regional Science Fair and made biodegradable packaging material. I told my dad we didn’t win, though we earned the third spot. He cried when I finally told him. That’s the first time I saw him cry.

Low point in life:

Bunking class in Class 8 and meeting with an accident. The scooter my friend and I were on was totalled. My dad was called to school. He didn’t speak to me all day.

On my playlist:

Taaj by Lost Stories, Ohho by 3BHK, Kehdena by Faizann.

Today I’m craving:

Poha with masala chai.

An app I check before bed:

Twitter and Reddit.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self:

Read more books, watch more content, go out and meet people.

A superpower I wish I had:

Reading minds.

My favourite Sunday memory growing up:

Watching Ben 10 Ultimate Alien in the morning, while having chai and gujju nashta after finishing my homework.

My favourite bad habit:

Being messy and disorganised. I think I work better in chaos.

A trait I despise in people:

Not communicating everything they feel. I don’t mind someone shouting at me, but not communicating is a weird energy to deal with.

From HT Brunch, April 15, 2023

