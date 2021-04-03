A soldier’s pride

The first time I wore the Boy Scouts uniform in school, I was, somehow, filled with self-importance, constantly smoothening or twirling the scarf with pride, as if it had been a medal. I wonder why.

In school, students were divided into houses. We made house teams and competed in games and sports. Isn’t it funny that no matter how our team plays, whether they win or lose, we still wear their colours with pride? Why? Possibly because the determination and perseverance the colour signifies can change outcomes. Your team’s colour unites you with them; it signifies your common ethos and training. Wearing a uniform comes with rules and expectations, the most common of which are expected behaviours.

Signs of distinction

Across the world, uniforms carry an undeniable symbolic value. But in the Armed forces, the uniform denotes discipline, equality and respect. Soldiers take pride and find motivation in intangibles like war cries, mottos, credos, uniforms, badges, medals, insignia, flags and pennants. All of these motivate them to give their best.

Uniforms in the Army give the soldiers an identity. The badges of your regiment give you a sense of belonging; bonds you with your comrades, with whom you share ties of life and death. Medals motivate. They are revered.

In a ceremonial uniform, some senior soldiers wear a sash and officers wear a pouch belt diagonally across their chest, on which are inscribed the battle honours the regiment has won in the past. When a soldier wears a uniform adorned with all these accoutrements, it evokes immense pride in him – and also places a great responsibility on him. He wears on his uniform what has been achieved by his predecessors – his forefathers, so to say. He will not do anything to let them down. He will always strive to add to their good name, which can only be done by performing his duty even at the risk of his own life. There is no additional incentive or financial bonus for doing this. Isn’t that the ultimate in motivation?

A soldier serves with the concept of unlimited liability. After all, what price can you put on a man’s life? It is unlimited.

Colours of honour

There’s something about a flag that motivates. It raises the josh to the next level. That is why soldiers carried pennants, ‘patakas’ and flags into battle. Armies planted their flags on the objective after victory. Mountaineering expeditions plant flags at the summit. Antarctica or the moon, planting a flag symbolises conquest.

‘Colours’ or ‘Standards’ are regimental flags awarded by the President to battalions and regiments to acknowledge their sacrifice and service to the nation. The colours are accorded utmost respect by all soldiers. When regimental colours are brought on the parade ground, all present stand and salute them, even the chief guest. Not doing so would be sacrilegious. Isn’t that like worship?

These intangibles go into making of the soldier who puts his life on the line for you and me. That soldier is willing to die for a cause, for a comrade, for a promise, for a covenant. Sometimes, even to achieve an intangible; a higher cause. The higher cause motivates sacrifice.

“Naam, namak aur nishan” is the ethos of the Indian Army. When I salute the Indian tricolour fluttering above my head, it raises my josh to the sky. When we sing the national anthem together lustily, it gives me goose bumps.

Jai Hind.

Lt General Satish Dua is a former corps commander in Kashmir, who retired as chief of integrated defence staff

From HT Brunch, April 4, 2021

