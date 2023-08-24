Get to know... Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju

Actor, doctor. @trintrin

Currently I am: Very excited about everyone’s reactions to the new season of Made in Heaven and about everything that’s yet to come.

High point in life: Becoming a doctor and the release of Made in Heaven, Season 2.

Low point in life: Surgical recovery during my transition.

Describe yourself in a hashtag: #WeAreHereAndQueer

Next big splurge: I don’t splurge. I only invest. Right now, I’ve been thinking about investing in gold; maybe some jewellery.

On my playlist: Cigarette After Sex’s Apocalypse.

The last thing I ordered online: Cheesecake. I am Bengali and I can’t not have sugar in my life.

A superpower I wish I had: A healthy sleep cycle. At medical school, it got permanently messed up. Even now, I pull too many all-nighters.

Favourite Sunday memory: My mom making kosha mangsho and mishti pulao at home.

My favourite bad habit: It used to be being on dating apps but not anymore.

The best thing about fame: I’d only know when I have it. I don’t think I am famous.

Biggest star-struck moment: I was starstruck when I started shooting Made in Heaven, but after the first week, I realised that everyone is just as flawed and human.

Growing up, I idolised: Justin Bieber. I had seven posters of him. It’s hilarious that my parents didn’t figure out that I was queer sooner.

A secret skill I have: I cook well. I love cooking Bengali dishes like bhapa illish and mishti doi. It reminds me of home.

From HT Brunch, August 26, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch