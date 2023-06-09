Get to know...Vidur Sethi
Actor, writer and curator Vidur Sethi is nervous and excited about the release of his debut film, Pine Cone. He shares his high and low points in life, his playlist, and the queer artists to watch out for. He also talks about his cravings, his next big splurge, the app he checks before going to bed, and his secret skill of making frog sounds. Sethi wishes he had the superpowers of reading people's minds and transforming himself into any character without any impact on his mental health. He despises people who don't acknowledge and expose their privilege.
Actor, writer and curator. Vidur Sethi (@vidursethi and @iamvidursethi)
Currently I am: Nervous and excited about the release of my debut film, Pine Cone.
High point in life: Shooting for a film about queerness, and being directed by a National Award-winning filmmaker.
Low point in life: When I moved out, the distance from my family was hard on me. I needed to learn to take care of myself.
On my playlist: Lighthouse by Patrick Watson, Tadbeer Se Bigdi Hui Taqdeer Bana Le by Sahir Ludhianvi, and Million Reasons by Lady Gaga.
Three queer artists to watch out for: Vikram Phukan, a playwright, director and critic; visual artist Priyanka Paul; Dalit queer artist and activist Jyotsna Siddharth.
Today I’m craving: Hummus and pita.
Next big splurge: An Aven Tools microscope to look at tardigrades, tiny creatures that can survive the worst conditions.
Last thing I ordered online: Swiss Beauty Ultimate Eye Shadow Palette.
App I check before going to bed: Instagram.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t shy away from the risks that you feel are true to you. Taking them will queer the future.
A secret skill that I have: I can make frog sounds.
Superpowers I wish I had: Reading people’s minds, transforming myself into any character without any impact on my mental health.
My favourite Sunday memory when growing up: Watching Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Tarzan because they wore fun, skimpy clothes and did cool things.
My most star-struck moment so far: Being in conversation with writer-lawyer Radha D’Souza and artist Jonas Staal at the Court for Intergenerational Climate Crimes in Amsterdam.
My favourite bad habit: Getting obsessive about art and writing.
If I could travel back or forward in time: I would travel back to when the All-India Progressive Writers’ Association and Indian People’s Theatre Association were being formed. I would also take a shot at witnessing the Russian Revolution.
A trait I despise in people: Not acknowledging and exposing their privilege.
I won’t leave the house without: My keys, because I live alone!
Best thing about fame: It gives you a platform that makes you feel responsible and voice your opinions in a socially conscious manner.
Worst thing about fame: Your personal life gets affected. It can be hard to process.
From HT Brunch, June 10, 2023
