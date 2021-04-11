Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: Accessorise but not excessively
Ami Patel: Accessorise but not excessively

If you aren’t one for jewellery, don’t worry. Today, there are a lot more you can pick from when it comes to accessorizing besides wearing a watch
By Ami Patel
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Ami says a pop coloured lipstick and statement shoes could replace accessories

Accessorise right

I hate wearing jewellery, and only wear a watch. What can I do to not accessorise and still look dressed?

—Anita Vaghani, Mumbai

Let me break this up into two parts.

1. Even If you are not a jewellery person you should try stacking your watch with bracelets and bands, as it looks uber stylish! You can create a statement by wearing the inexpensive Casio unisex digital vintage watch. Sported by celebrities like Ryan Gosling, Bill Gates and Kristen Stewart, and, in my opinion, they would look great with Indian looks as well.

2. You can look dressed up without any jewellery by wearing a pop coloured lipstick and statement shoes and bags. I’ve styled so many red-carpet looks without any jewellery. You can also wear separates that make for strong fashion in themselves. For example, exaggerated sleeves, a power shoulder blazer dress, printed pant-suits and neon colour jackets to name a few.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, April 11, 2021

