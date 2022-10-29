Ami Patel: Acing animal prints and polka dots
How much animal print is too much? And where all you could wear polka dots to, and how you could make it work
Animal print
Q How can I best style animal prints?
—Sunaina, Mumbai
The best way to wear animal prints is to avoid opting for a full animal print look. Pair them with solid neutral tones like white, black, brown, khakhi, camel or taupe. These even work for formal events, besides casual looks. If you are the bold type, then choose colours like oxblood, emerald green, red, denim and orange to go with the print. But again, do not pair any other print with animal prints.
Polka dilemma
Q How can I pull off polka dot prints at work?
—Kusum, Delhi
There are many ways you can style polka dots, even in formals. Whether it’s a shirt, dress or even accessories, make sure the prints are small and more of an earthy tone.
Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living
From HT Brunch, October 29, 2022
