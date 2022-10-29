Ami Patel: Acing animal prints and polka dots

Animal print

Q How can I best style animal prints?

—Sunaina, Mumbai

The best way to wear animal prints is to avoid opting for a full animal print look. Pair them with solid neutral tones like white, black, brown, khakhi, camel or taupe. These even work for formal events, besides casual looks. If you are the bold type, then choose colours like oxblood, emerald green, red, denim and orange to go with the print. But again, do not pair any other print with animal prints.

Polka dilemma

Q How can I pull off polka dot prints at work?

—Kusum, Delhi

There are many ways you can style polka dots, even in formals. Whether it’s a shirt, dress or even accessories, make sure the prints are small and more of an earthy tone.

