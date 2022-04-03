Ami Patel: Applying eye-liner and wedding clothing rentals

Eye aye

How do I know which way to apply eye-liner works best for me?

—Anamika, Via Instagram

Applying eye-liner can be tricky, it depends on your eye shape. There are different eye shapes like almond, round, hooded and monolid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With an almond eye, you can wear any type of eyeliner—thin or thick.

For a monolid eye, you can apply a thick line so that when your eyes are open it will show a perfect eyeliner shape.

For a round eye, you can elongate it by making a wing at the edge of your eye.

For a hooded eye, keep the eyeliner in the inner corner of the eye thinner and outer corner thicker, this will extend the eyeliner past your eye shape.

Wedding wardrobe fix

I have to attend two weddings in the next month and don’t have the budget to buy clothes for all the different functions. Which affordable rentals could I look at?

—Rachna, Mumbai

Weddings can be expensive, especially if you don’t wear your ethnic outfits very often.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Clothing Rental, The Stylease and Kuro India are some good options to rent out Indian designer wear in India. Renting your outfits are not only easy on your pocket but are also better for the environment. It promotes ethical fashion and sustainable footprint by reusing garments and reducing the number of clothes that end up in landfills.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, April 3, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch