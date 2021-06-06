Ami Patel: Be zoom ready

Zoomed in

Since we’re locked down at home and Zoom calls are back, I want to make sure I wear the right clothes and amount of make-up for it. How much is too much?

—Jamini P, Mumbai

A quirky print, an interesting neckline, a pop of colour or just a cool white muslin shirt works perfectly fine. Dress the look up with personalised accessories, like your initials on a pair of earrings. If it’s an Indian look, wear a coloured bindi that’s not matchy but slightly off and fun.

Keep your make-up natural and fresh. Just clean up the under eye with a concealer and then dust a light powder and flush your cheeks. Focus on defining the eyebrows. A stain or light gloss on the mouth with slightly defined eyes and you’re Zoom ready!

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

