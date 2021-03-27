Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: Couture calling
Is couture something you can wear to non-fancy events? And can you mix and match Indian couture for daily wear?
By Ami Patel
Better by design

Is couture something one only wears to one’s own wedding, or is it something I could wear to casual parties too? Also, how does one repeat couture?

—Ayesha D, Kolkata

Couture was born in India! Decades ago, our royalty set high standards of handmade couture in India. Indian Couture is extremely versatile and you can totally repeat couture and enjoy wearing it in many creative ways. If your couture piece consists of a heavy dupatta or a heavy blouse, you can break it down! For example, you can wear the dupatta with a beautiful chikankari suit, and if the lehenga blouse is special, you can wear it with a plain chiffon saree in coordinated colours or you can pair your couture lehenga with a cool and trendy ruffled or cold-shoulder top or a plain white shirt! Keep everything muted and just use one stand-out piece of couture as an element in your attire. This is how you can repeat your couture looks in interesting ways.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, March 28, 2021

