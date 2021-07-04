Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ami Patel: DIY self-love

When was the last time you dressed up? If the answer is more than three months ago, then dress up for yourself tonight!
By Ami Patel
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 09:15 AM IST
If dressing up isn’t a part of your daily schedule, here’s why it should be

Dress up for yourself!

I usually find people dressing up for Zoom meetings and Insta live sessions. Is it silly to dress up for it? How can I pamper myself a tad via dressing up?

—Jamini P, Mumbai

Dressing up doesn’t have to be for others. It reflects your own style and uplifts your mood, making you appear more energetic and assertive! Get into some chic, yet comfy attire. Even though no one sees you, your vibe will speak volumes. Pair a cotton/georgette shirt with a pair of comfortable trousers or wear an A-line midi or maxi day dress or maybe a ribbed tank top and your favourite skirt! Minimal makeup with a laid-back hairstyle, some lip and cheek tint, a dainty chain or chunky hoops, and you’re ready to slay!

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, July 4, 2021

