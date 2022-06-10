Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: Eye style
brunch

Ami Patel: Eye style

Confused about which frames work best for you? Here are tips that will help you pick the ideal type according to your face shape
Know what frames work for you
Published on Jun 10, 2022 07:59 PM IST
ByAmi Patel

Eye spy

What eyewear frames should one go for, based on the different face types?

—Alka, Via Instagram

Opt for round frames if you have an angular face. This works best as it brings some contrast to your face shape, and helps it look softer too. Thinner, angular frames work better for rounder faces as these help define your face shape better. As far as the size is concerned, just make sure your face isn’t hidden behind your glasses.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, June 11, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP