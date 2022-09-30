Ami Patel: Foot friendly

Pamper your feet

Q How can I give myself a good pedicure at home?

—Rakesh, Mumbai

There is a whole range of products available in the market today to make this a relaxing and almost therapeutic experience. Go for products that you like and that work for you. And I recommend you do this at least twice a week, for best results.

* Soak your feet in hot water for about 10 minutes. You can use a bucket but a foot bowl would be much better. Make sure you add some bath salts and essential oils. Lukewarm water works best.

* Use a foot file and a pumice stone to gently scrape off all the dead skin under your feet. then, file and clean your nails.

*Rinse your feet and pat them dry.

*Use a foot cream or body butter cream to moisturise your feet and a cuticle oil for your nails.

