Ami Patel: Foot friendly
A step-by-step breakdown of a pedicure you can give to yourself and make it a therapeutic experience
Pamper your feet
Q How can I give myself a good pedicure at home?
—Rakesh, Mumbai
There is a whole range of products available in the market today to make this a relaxing and almost therapeutic experience. Go for products that you like and that work for you. And I recommend you do this at least twice a week, for best results.
* Soak your feet in hot water for about 10 minutes. You can use a bucket but a foot bowl would be much better. Make sure you add some bath salts and essential oils. Lukewarm water works best.
* Use a foot file and a pumice stone to gently scrape off all the dead skin under your feet. then, file and clean your nails.
*Rinse your feet and pat them dry.
*Use a foot cream or body butter cream to moisturise your feet and a cuticle oil for your nails.
Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living
From HT Brunch, October 1, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch