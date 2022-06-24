Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: For the summer brides
brunch

Ami Patel: For the summer brides

What are your options when it comes to make-up, styling tips and your wedding trousseau, if you’re getting hitched this summer
Wedding essentials for summer brides
Published on Jun 24, 2022 10:14 PM IST
ByAmi Patel

Minimal & sustainable

What’s the in-trend bridal make-up and trousseau this summer?   

—Saroise, Via Instagram

Bridal make-up that’s trending this summer is actually one of the simpler ones we’ve seen over the years: the no make-up make-up look. Opt for minimal make-up instead of the heavy eyes and bold lips. With the trousseau, sustainability is popular right now, with brides using traditional textiles and heirlooms as a part of their outfits.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, June 25, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP