brunch

Ami Patel: Get creative

Our expert gives tips on how you can get creative with your wardrobe instead of discarding clothes you’ve outgrown
By Ami Patel
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Knotting your oversized tees near your waist is one way to reuse your pre-pandemic clothes

DIY restyling

I’ve lost a lot of weight during the pandemic, but I don’t want to discard my old clothes. How can I repurpose them to make them fit without a trip to the tailor?

—Jasmine S, Mumbai

Sizing down is always fun! Invest in a lot of belts of various kinds, width and colours to instantly elevate your look. Browse online for DIYs. For example, cut open the seams of your loose top and knot them to fit you nicely. Or knot your oversized tees near your waist or tighten them with a rubber band at the back and throw on a jacket to hide the bulge! An interesting technique is to insert a coin in a fold and fasten it with a rubber band in the front or on the sides of the garment.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, June 20, 2021

