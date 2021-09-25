Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: The skincare routine you need in your 30s
brunch

Ami Patel: The skincare routine you need in your 30s

Worried about freckles and thin hints of wrinkles making the way to your face as you turn 30? Our expert has a solution for you
By Ami Patel
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 09:43 PM IST
If you don’t have a skincare routine, here’s how you can start

The 30s routine

Now that I am turning 30, many of my friends are asking me to adopt a skincare routine. I want something basic. What would you suggest?

—Meetu K, Bengaluru

Cleansing is the first step of any good skincare routine. Exfoliation is next, followed by toning, which is crucial for acne-prone skin and also has anti-ageing benefits as it helps tighten open pores. Then, use a Vitamin C serum, followed by eye cream and moisturiser. Finally, use sunscreen before stepping out in the sun.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch,September 26, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Guest column: Are musicians treated like a part of the furniture?

9

Photos: 8 things to do in Kolkata during Durga Puja 2021

Nostalgia with Sallma Agha:“When I was 22, my favourite Kapoor was Shashiji. He was kind-hearted and handsome.”

Sunday Debate: Is going back to your ex a good idea?
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP