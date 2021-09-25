Ami Patel: The skincare routine you need in your 30s

The 30s routine

Now that I am turning 30, many of my friends are asking me to adopt a skincare routine. I want something basic. What would you suggest?

—Meetu K, Bengaluru

Cleansing is the first step of any good skincare routine. Exfoliation is next, followed by toning, which is crucial for acne-prone skin and also has anti-ageing benefits as it helps tighten open pores. Then, use a Vitamin C serum, followed by eye cream and moisturiser. Finally, use sunscreen before stepping out in the sun.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch,September 26, 2021

