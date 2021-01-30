Announcing the winners of the #BrunchBookChallenge 2020
The #BrunchBookChallenge is a signature initiative of HT Brunch launched several years ago. Readers are asked to complete 60 books in one calendar year, of which 10 are by Indian authors. Every time you finish a book, you must tweet the name with the hashtag #BrunchBookChallenge and tag @HTBrunch on Twitter. Given below are the 60 winners from 2020, who will receive their gift hampers shortly. Are you participating in 2021?
1. @WritersBooks1
2. @rcsekhar
3.@charugupta1811
4.@CreativeReader2
5.@NipunBamania
6.@6Casablanca
7.@YapAboutBooks
8.@Nainital8
9.@_alps
10.@Dheemahee
11.@Tall_Dreams
12.@Vidyanga2
13.@pragya46947816
14.@lonevixen_ka
15.@aryeaaah
16.@doonwriter
17.@postbag15
18.@SereneReader1
19.@RamalingamC14
20.@Tinkerbells1000
21.@LadyEnigma97
22.@jainneha86
23.@Edfevefrf
24.@Paperkrafts_Goa
25.@MahawarNeetika
26.@aravind_aar
27.@MyBooksBucket
28.@sanjay030359
29.@harveenj
30.@rasaraswati
31.@11Poetic
32.@rchandrasekhar
33.@Sawaria7
34.@BookNuggets1
35.@nachiketbarwe
36.@the_mind_bin
37.@AbrolNeha
38.@AayushiVasishat
39.@books4brunch
40.@Sonali_Ekka
41.@WorthyInsta
42.@5hubhika
43.@bonne_sorciere
44.@AshieJayn
45.@AthaniGuru
46.@vimanapura
47.@EsperantoIndia
48.@PristineBlues
49.@RepeatDream
50.@oneacross1
51.@Saranagati21
52.@Abcdefarian
53.@DronnB
54.@khyati_gautam
55.@Cover2Cover12
56.@TopperToppler
57.@MGuptaLIVE
58.@pip030721
59.@Vishakh97699959
60.@KritrishaDivya
From HT Brunch, January 31, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch