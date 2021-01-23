“At 22, I had left home to make it on my own,” says musician Leslee Lewis

At 22, where were you career-wise?

I was just starting to play professionally without any back up after two years of playing at night at The Oberoi’s Cafe Royal in Mumbai.

Leslee during a studio session

What was the money situation like?

It had started getting better, I was earning ₹1,700 per month. If I played an acoustic guitar, I’d get ₹100 extra allowance and ₹150 for an electric guitar. I saved up a year’s salary and went to the studio to record 13 songs I had in my head. At the end of the day, I was able to record only three songs, which did not live up to my expectation, so I erased it all.

The singer-composer at the mixing session of a Hindi pop song

Any romance in your life...?

I had just started seeing someone when I turned 22 and I got an ultimatum from her to marry or leave. A year later, I married her.

What was your focus in life?

Music, of course. I wanted more people in India to start listening to Western music and was trying to bridge the gap.

Leslee performing at a concert in the Sophia college auditorium

Was your family supportive?

My mother was very supportive. Since my dad, P L Raj, was a famous Bollywood choreographer, he was not keen on his son playing the guitar for an orchestra on the streets or at a club. I wanted to make it on my own. So I left home at an early age.

Tell us about your fashion sense.

Fashion was what I wanted to emulate on stage.

Leslee (second from left) with his mother, singer Asha Bhosle and father P L Raj, who was a famous choreographer

What did you do for fitness?

I had no time, I’d go for walks sometimes.

And your most prized possession...?

I think it was my electric guitar, which I brought with my own money from Singapore.

The biggest life lesson you learnt...?

It is about the money! You need to put in money to see it come around to you.

Leslee backing singer Talat Aziz during a performance

If you could rewind and change one thing, what would it be?

All of what I’m today is because of everything I’ve done throughout my life. I’m able to experiment with music because I’ve been through four stages as a musician. I’m a senior citizen age, but feel like I’m 19!

From HT Brunch, January 24, 2021

