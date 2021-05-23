Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / “At 22, I was madly in love with theatre, but there was no money in it,” says Lillete Dubey
“At 22, I was madly in love with theatre, but there was no money in it,” says Lillete Dubey

The actor gets nostalgic about not having any bank balance, doing modelling gigs, dating her now husband, being optimistic in life and acting in plays
By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Lillete Dubeyat 22 (inset), and at 67 (above)

At 22, where were you career-wise?

I was doing my Master’s in Mass Communication, which I had topped. I had job offers from ad agencies and newspapers, but I was madly in love with theatre, which was challenging because there was no money in it. I also had feelers from Bollywood, but my parents were professionals and film acting was out of the picture.

One of Lillete’s modelling assignments for a clothing brand

What was your bank balance like?

Approaching zero. I did a few modelling gigs and made decent money, but I didn’t save.

And, what about your love life?

I was going around with my now husband – Ravi Dubey. It was a serious relationship.

Lillete striking a pose with a camera during a photoshoot with Pablo Bartholomew

What was your mindset like then?

Optimistic. I felt the world was my oyster and wanted to explore my talents. I wanted to have children because I was crazy about kids.

Maneka Gandhi and Lillete in the play Calm Down Mother directed by Barry John

Tell us about your sense of style then:

I have always been à la mode. I had the miniskirts, high boots, polo necks... the typical ’70s look, but I was never a salve to fashion.

Siddhartha Basu and Lillete in Oedipus Rex, at Kamani Auditorium. The play was directed by Barry John

Did you workout?

I have a terrible admission to make: I’ve never been into fitness.

A defining moment from that time?

I did three very different plays at that time and got very good reviews for all three.

The actor on a holiday in Srinagar

Do you regret any decision of yours you took at that time?

My father had offered to help me study theatre abroad at RADA. I didn’t take him up on the offer and I would definitely change that. Not that I didn’t learn a lot with Barry over 15 years, but I could have also worked with other exciting directors and grown in another way completely.

From HT Brunch, May 23, 2021

