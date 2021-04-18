“At 22, I would wake up at 2 am every day and inspect the black Fiat I had purchased,” says Anu Malik

At 22, where were you career-wise?

I had started composing as a geeky teenager and recorded my first song with superstar Asha Bhosle. My father, composer Sardar Malik, was signed as a music director by comedian-turned-filmmaker Mohan Choti for a film called Hunterwali 77. One day, he caught me humming and asked my father’s permission to record a song with me. I hung around studios waiting for another break.

Anu Malik with Lata Mangeshkar, with whom he recorded for Chimpu Kapoor’s Prem Granth (1996). Eventually, Laxmikant Pyarelal did the score

Any romance in the air?

My wife Anju and I got married when I was 22 and she was 21. This was after a long and emotional courtship in Mithibai College.

Anu with his college sweetheart Anju, whom he married when he was 22

The first song you wrote?

I used to follow Anju, and one day, she complained to the college principal. I was so scared that I ran away to Khandala! It was raining and I composed the song Dekho Baarish Ho Rahi Hai for my lady.

Anu with Sanjay Dutt in 1980 at a Holi party

What was your style statement like?

I wore long boots and had long hair, in which I would put beads!

Any fitness regime then?

I’m a Juhu boy, so I would walk and run on the beach. I also used to play cricket.

Anu was invited to a show hosted by the Lion Rotarians and here he’s seen with his father, Sardar Malik

What was your mindset then?

A producer told me ‘Give me one reason why I should even listen to you’. I gave him six tunes. I used to write the mukhdas to my songs which made me stand out.

With Amrita Singh when he composed the song Sun Rubia featuring her

Your most prized possession?

I was overjoyed when I bought my first car, a black Fiat MAP 1863, from my friend Ajay. I drove around after breaking a coconut and tying lime and chillies. I would wake up at 2 am to inspect the car!

Anu with Kishore Kumar at the recording of the album Car Thief in 1986

Did you hit any rough spots?

I remember being depressed, alone and with no work. My mother motivated me, saying: “Sleeping won’t help you. Get up, go out and ask for work.”

