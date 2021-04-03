“At 22, my first movie Mast had released, and I bought my first car!” Aftab Shivdasani
Where were you career-wise?
My first movie, Mast, had released and I was getting lead roles. I was already shooting for my second movie, Kasoor.
And the money situation?
I wasn’t paid too much. My first signing amount was ~10,000. My dad used to handle my finances as I was busy working!
Any romance in the air?
I was single. After my first two releases, I was tagged ‘chocolate boy’ and despite a lot of attention from women, I didn’t take it seriously. I was very shy.
Was our family supportive?
I had a great relationship with my dad and sister, but confided in my mum. They encouraged me to follow my dreams.
What was your focus in life, then?
Getting recognition as a good actor and working on my craft.
What was your fashion sense like?
I wore sporty clothes – mostly track pants or jeans and tees.
Were you into fitness?
I stayed opposite the CCI Club, Churchgate and spent a lot of time playing different sports. I had just started working out.
Your most prized possession...?
Shortly after Mast, I bought a grey Maruti Zen. The car number 8673 is still embedded in my head.
What was your ambition?
To work with the biggest filmmakers of the time – Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, YRF and Vikram Bhatt.
If you could rewind and change one thing about yourself, what would it be?
Nothing. I believe that whatever happens is meant to happen!
Share a quirky incident from back then.
I was still playing snooker at a competitive level then, so I would occasionally request my producers to let me pack up a little early.
From HT Brunch, April 4, 2021
