Roaring in the deep: BMW’s new SUV

The X1 is the baby of BMW’s SUV range. Except, it’s no longer a baby but a mature adult that’s grown in every dimension. In fact, this latest, third-generation X1 is almost the size of the first-generation X5. It reflects the inevitable trend of cars getting bigger and bigger with every successive generation to meet the demands of customers who want more space, more comfort and more tech. Does the X1 deliver on these fronts?

Let’s start with the size. At 4.5 metres long, 1.6 metres high, and sitting on chromed 18-inch wheels, the X1 has plenty of road presence. And with that signature kidney grille, there’s no confusing it for anything other than a BMW. The LED cluster has twin headlight-like lighting elements, looks great and makes a statement of BMW’s lighting tech. The X1 gets adaptive LED lights with automatic range control, which makes driving at night less stressful.

The sculpted rear taillights that stick out are distinctive too. You can’t miss the spoiler on top that extends far out. Yes, the X1 is a quite a looker and in the SUV game, that’s half the battle won.

But BMW isn’t stopping there. It has upped the ante on the inside in a way that makes the older compact entry-level 2 Series sedan feel dated. The X1’s cabin exudes luxury, with mood lighting, double-stitched leather, brushed aluminium and chrome accents. Adding a degree of freshness is the unconventional dashboard, which features vents that stretch across the length, a vertical charging pad for phones, and curved display screens integrated into the armrests.

Other unique features include a digital key, which can also be used and shared through a smartphone. Also, handy is the Reversing Assistant, which allows the vehicle to reverse out of parking spots without driver intervention. How cool is that?

Rear seat comfort is also excellent, especially for an SUV in this class. There’s plenty of legroom even with the front passengers sitting comfortably, and you can stretch out and stick your legs under the front seats easily.

While the X1 excels in many areas, there are some flaws. Accessing certain functions isn’t easy and requires delving into menus and sub menus on the touchscreen. A big miss is the absence of cooled seats, a feature much needed in India’s hot weather. It’s a feature even mainstream SUVs offer. However, it compensates with amenities such as massage seats in the front, a panoramic sunroof, an auto-opening tailgate with a kick function, active sport seats that nicely hug you, and a premium audio system.

Powering the X1 is a 2.0 litre diesel engine, which, though downgraded to 150hp, surprises with its refinement. The engine is very responsive at low speeds and has enough pep to scoot through gaps in the city. Out on the highway it sounds a bit gruff when pushed and overtaking isn’t as effortless as I would have liked.

The steering is light and the suspension is quite supple, which makes driving in town nice and easy. BMW fans may rue the dulling down of driver engagement in the new X1, which is not as sharp as the previous X1s. The latest model focuses more on comfort and happy commuting.

Though its priced competitively, the X1 falls slightly short in power output and lacks an all-wheel-drive option, placing it behind some rivals. Nevertheless, it has broadened its appeal and offers a compelling package to luxury SUV buyers in India.

From HT Brunch, July 22, 2023