Books: “Badman is not just a screen name now. It’s a brand!” says Gulshan Grover

In 2019, Gulshan Grover, Bollywood’s erstwhile ‘Badman’ released his autobiography, titled Badman, which traced the journey of the Delhi boy who moved to Mumbai and faced several hardships before making a mark for himself in cinema—not as an actor, but as a villain who achieves global success.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Grover’s ‘Badman’ is an unforgettable character, which explains why the second part of his autobiography has just hit the bookshops—with a difference. Part 2 is not in English, but in Hindi. And the title Badman is no longer just a title. It’s become a brand for products—a whole line of organic male grooming products, to be specific.

“This is the first time that a line of products has been launched on someone’s screen name,” laughs Gulshan Grover, just after the official release of the book and the products in Delhi.

Lockdown learnings

It was Grover’s publisher’s idea to do the second part of his autobiography in Hindi, says the actor. But the title remains the English language Badman.

“The significance of Badman is so strong that when I requested the publishers, Penguin and Prabhat Prakashan, to change the name of the book this time, they didn’t want to even translate the title into Hindi! According to them, Badman has become a part of the new lingo and works well with readers,” says Grover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Badman’ has become a part of the new lingo and works well with readers

Badman 2 picks up where the first part ends. “This book was planned during the pandemic, which was like an eye-opener for most of us,” says Grover. “Many of us went through a major thinking process about our lives and were left shaken and fractured. The pandemic changed our priorities and brought in a kind of disconnect with certain things, such as luxuries. At the same time, it also connected us with the thought of being healthy and remaining in touch with our loved ones since we don’t know how long they will remain on Earth. It’s all these thoughts that went into the book through the story of my journey.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recalling his own experiences of the lockdown last year, Grover says, “I came from Spain after shooting for a major film, Shankar’s Indian 2, absolutely happy and excited because another big film of mine, Sooryavanshi, was getting ready for release. My career was going to get a big hit after a long time. The banners were out and put up everywhere. Even the trains were painted with the film’s banners. I was excited that the world would see me on the screen in such a big film. But God and the pandemic had other plans. Suddenly, everything was closed down and the film was put in cold storage.”

Chairman cinema and cinema jr

At that time, films were the last thing anyone was thinking about. People were only concerned with their safety and the safety of their loved ones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We were scared to move out of the house and even come down the stairs in our own building! For exactly a year, I didn’t even step out of my house—it was just father and son, six dogs and two employees,” says Grover.

The first Badman book wraps up with Grover making an emotional appeal to his only son, Sanjay, to come back to his father, to leave his flourishing career in Hollywood and stay in India with his father, a single parent. The second book starts almost on the same note. Like a prequel, it tells you the whole story and then moves forward.

Throughout the pandemic, Sanjay remained with his father in their house. Since then, he has decided to stay in India, producing films and creating digital content here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gulshan Grover’s second book

“Several years ago, I was like a pioneer in terms of moving to Hollywood and others followed suit. Sanjay too has been a pioneer—a Bollywood kid working with the topmost studio in Hollywood. The chairperson of MGM once told him, ‘Born in Bollywood, made in Hollywood,’” Grover says with pride.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During last year’s lockdown, father and son bonded completely. “We came together over films and exercise,” says Grover.

The path to coming together wasn’t smooth. There were differences of opinions at the start. Then the two of them began accepting each other’s choices. Finally, the bond between father and son started growing.

“I soon realised that Sanjay’s knowledge of world cinema is far better and more updated than mine. While I’m Mr Cinema, the chairman, he is the younger Mr Cinema—more aware, updated and knowledgeable. So, I dropped my stature of father and learnt from him,” says Grover.

A new world

Talking to Sanjay and looking at things from his perspective helped Grover to understand how younger people think, how the audiences have evolved, how what was a little too bold a few years ago is considered fine now. He also learned the interesting elements that catch a viewer’s interest, newer ways of filmmaking and even newer ways of casting a film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sanjay recommended certain films which I watched, and then discussed with him. Each film he recommended was an example to help me understand what he was saying. He also saw my entire body of work and said that his father deserved far bigger success,” says Grover.

The father-son due is equally passionate about exercise and bonded over that too during the lockdown.

“We literally broke the living room marble floor with all the running we did, jumping, doing pushups on the wall, weight lifting with furniture, brisk walking and what not,” laughs Grover. “Since we couldn’t go anywhere and had no gym equipment at home, we found our own innovative ways to stay fit while making some interior changes at home!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now back in the larger world, Grover is all set for the release of Sooryavanshi, which, he remains convinced will be added to his parade of hits. He is also looking forward to Shankar’s Indian 2 and is set to make his OTT debut soon.

From HT Brunch, October 31, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch