Celebration time
Chef Rahul Vasandani raises a toast to his and Dr Siddhant Bhargava's first magazine cover (we are sure many more are to follow) with this Cherry Mocktail. Cheers to both of them!
Ingredients
1. 6 cherries (2 for garnish)
2. 8-9 mint leaves
3. 30ml lemon juice
4. 20ml simple syrup
5. 80ml kombucha
6. Ice cubes
Method:
1. Add cherries, mint and lemon juice together in a glass.
2. Muddle the ingredients and add simple syrup.
3. Add ice cubes and kombucha.
4. Mix well and enjoy your drink.
From HT Brunch, July 8, 2021
