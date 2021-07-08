Celebration time

Chef Rahul Vasandani raises a toast to his and Dr Siddhant Bhargava's first magazine cover (we are sure many more are to follow) with this Cherry Mocktail. Cheers to both of them!

Ingredients

1. 6 cherries (2 for garnish)

2. 8-9 mint leaves

3. 30ml lemon juice

4. 20ml simple syrup

5. 80ml kombucha

6. Ice cubes

Method:

1. Add cherries, mint and lemon juice together in a glass.

2. Muddle the ingredients and add simple syrup.

3. Add ice cubes and kombucha.

4. Mix well and enjoy your drink.

From HT Brunch, July 8, 2021

