brunch

Celebration time

Catch what our HT Brunch Cover Star chef Rahul Vasandani has whipped up, inspired by his own story and Dr Siddhant Bhargava's with their debut on the magazine cover
By HT Brunch Team
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Celebration time(HT Brunch)

Chef Rahul Vasandani raises a toast to his and Dr Siddhant Bhargava's first magazine cover (we are sure many more are to follow) with this Cherry Mocktail. Cheers to both of them!

Ingredients

1. 6 cherries (2 for garnish)

2. 8-9 mint leaves

3. 30ml lemon juice

4. 20ml simple syrup

5. 80ml kombucha

6. Ice cubes

Method:

1. Add cherries, mint and lemon juice together in a glass.

2. Muddle the ingredients and add simple syrup.

3. Add ice cubes and kombucha.

4. Mix well and enjoy your drink.

From HT Brunch, July 8, 2021

Topics
chef mocktail recipe
