Even with nothing on: Intimate photoshoots take over bedrooms

Celebs make it look like fun. Mindy Kaling and Ranveer Singh, Martha Stewart and Jennifer Aniston have bared it all… could you?

Model Simi Dass photographed by Shivaji Sen. Erotic photography can be liberating, Sen says. (All photos courtesy Shivaji Storm Sen)

For most of us, a magazine cover isn’t really on the list of #goals. (Do you want vegetable oil smeared on your legs?). But artful nudes are another matter.

Boudoir photography can be empowering and exciting. At its heart, it is the opposite of the magazine shoot; its aim is to please just one viewer, you; and maybe one or more that you show the images to.

It’s about asking and answering the question: How comfortable are you, really, in your own skin? It’s an intimate exercise.

Choosing the right photographer is vital, and a growing number have built bodies of work, and reputations, in this niche. As with any deeply personal service — wedding planning, spa days, a bikini wax — discussions over what one is looking for, and comfortable with, shape the event.

Mumbai-based photographer Shivaji Sen (@stormshivajisen on Instagram) has one caveat: “I’m not a huge fan of the word ‘boudoir’. I think erotic photography is better,” he says. It’s a question of syntax, to him. “Boudoirs were essentially changing rooms for women, that men weren’t allowed to enter. So, the implication with ‘boudoir photography’ is that a person is seeing something they weren’t supposed to see.”

This isn’t a peepshow; he has a point. Take a look at other points he has to offer.

Boudoir photo shoots might seem daunting. But photographers assure you, it’s nothing they haven’t seen before. (Model Preet Rawat photographed by Sen.)

The process: “There’s a lot of conversation that happens before we meet and shoot,” says Sen. “The client talks about what they want to shoot; lays out the boundaries clearly.” Once it has all been arranged, the actual shoot can take four to six hours. Don’t schedule it for a lunch break, then.

The set-up: Find a photographer who will use some of that time to build a connection. “To makes things less uncomfortable, I break the ice by making tea for the person while we chat.” Spend a little time doing something mundane so you can connect, is Sen’s advice. Don’t overthink it. There’s nothing there the photographer hasn’t seen and shot before. If you want to do this, “don’t let it build in your head.” Don’t worry about what to do. “There’s not a lot of posing. It’s more about playing with light,” Sen says.

The subjects: Who is this for? “There are essentially two kinds of people who sign up for erotic photography,” Sen says. “Those who are very confident with their bodies and those who aren’t. Some of the latter sign up because they feel this will help them become more confident.” Most of his clients in this niche are women, Sen adds. He has shot with a few couples. “It was their anniversary gift to themselves.”

Vicky Kaushal in his bedroom, shot before the actor became a household name. (All photos courtesy Shivaji Storm Sen)

Overall, the numbers are rising. Sen says he had zero clients signing up for nude or erotic photography a decade ago, and about six or seven a year today.

The price: Sen charges between ₹60,000 and ₹1.5 lakh, depending on the number of frames requested, how elaborate one wants the location and set-up to be, and whether styling is required. Payment includes a guarantee of ownership for the client, and privacy protection. Certain terms can be insisted upon. For instance, “I’m the only one who works on erotic photographs for my clients, and the only one who sees them,” Sen says.

The verdict: So, should you do this? “People find it liberating, but they need to come to this on their own,” says Sen. “Nobody should be pushed into it. If they’re eager, if they want to try something, then this is for them.”

From HT Brunch, July 1, 2023

