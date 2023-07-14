Work hack: How to make Mondays less manic

An overflowing inbox. Back-to-back meetings. A never-ending to-do list. There’s a reason we hate Mondays. Apart from signalling the start of the work week, it means getting down to the grind (again) and tackling the long, long list of pending tasks. A 2021 poll by YouGov, an international online research data and analytics technology group, found that Monday was the most hated day of the week for 58% of Americans. For us in India too.

That’s where Bare Minimum Mondays come in. Popularised by TikToker Marissa Jo Mayes, the idea is to do less, not more, on a Monday. It helps avoid burnout and helps maintain consistent performance through the week.

Manik Kaur, a life coach and personal development trainer from Dehradun, is a fan of the concept. “Taking a more relaxed approach on Mondays can lead to increased focus, creativity, and overall productivity in the long run,” she says. It a counterpoint to “hustle culture” which glorifies relentless work.

Could it be possible to look forward to the first day of the week? Try these tips:

Don‘t sleep in. Changing sleep timings on weekends can lead to a “jetlagged” feeling on Mondays. “When we reset our biological clock, it gets difficult for the brain to cope well,” says Dr Charan Teja Koganti, consultant psychiatrist at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. Resist the urge to sleep late on Sunday night. “This way, you won’t wake up tired and sleep deprived,” adds Dr Koganti.

Severance, Apple TV+’s 2022 show (above), takes work-life balance to a scary extreme. Imagine a mind that can’t think about work at home and vice versa. You can’t even prepare for a relaxed Monday.

Optimise the workspace. Start the day with a clean and organised desk. “A tidy environment promotes focus and efficiency,” says Kaur. Spend a few minutes in meditation, do deep breathing exercises, or mindful journalling to cultivate a sense of calm and clarity. “This will help promote a more balanced start to the day.”

Set realistic goals. Start by completing a simple task, then follow with a tough one. Keep alternating between the two. Take breaks as needed and do one thing that is really enjoyable. That way, the day won’t seem so bad. “Establish a routine that can be followed every Monday by allocating specific tasks to that day,” says Kaur. “This will create a smooth transition into the work week, every week.”

Prioritise, then delegate. Identify the tasks that must be completed on Monday and focus solely on those, says Kaur. Delegate non-essential assignments to lighten the workload. Instead of multitasking, focus on one task at a time. Give full attention to each activity, complete it, and then move on to the next.

Take strategic breaks. These are essential for maintaining energy and concentration. Incorporate short, purposeful breaks throughout the day to rest, recharge and clear the mind. “Use this time to engage in activities that uplift and inspire,” says Kaur.

Celebrate small wins. Acknowledge and celebrate the progress made on Monday, no matter how small. Reward yourself with a treat at the end of the day. “Going to a favourite restaurant or coffee shop on Monday evening or doing some shopping can really lift one’s spirits,” says Kaur.

From HT Brunch, July 15, 2023

