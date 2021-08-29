Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Dil Chahta Hai vs Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
brunch

Dil Chahta Hai vs Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Two iconic coming-of-age films, released 10 years apart, are celebrated as a third is announced. Two actors pick sides: which one’s yours?
By Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Karnick 
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Both road films were made by the Akhtar siblings: DCH was Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut, while ZNMD was directed by Zoya

Dil Chahta Hai changed the way Indian movies were made and seen”

By Adarsh Gourav

According to Adarsh, Dil Chahta Hai has aged really well, because it was honest to its surroundings

I was seven when Dil Chahta Hai released and didn’t understand the movie. But when I watched it again at 13 (and 25 times after that!), I realised it was a very different film, deeply rooted in what it was trying to show — an honest representation of three boys and their friendship.

It’s aged really well, because it was honest to its surroundings. It still works. The friction in the friendships is relatable. All of us know a Sameer, who’s confused and naive and pushed around by his partner. Every group has a Sid, the quiet artsy guy. Akash and Sid’s fallout was beautifully done. DCH changed the language and music used in films. The movie also made men’s hairstyle a thing!

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara changed the way Indians travel. Everyone wanted to go to Spain for the bull race. I loved the scene between Farhan Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah. The whole movie is seriousness and faffing, and has that that one arc that represents an emotional note.

Between the two, I would pick DCH because it changed the way Indian movies were made and seen. I miss Farhan Akhtar making movies. So, I’m super excited about Jee Le Zaraa.

Actor Adarsh Gourav, 27, was last seen in The White Tiger (2021) and Season 2 of Hostel Daze (2021).

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara made me have a talk with myself”

By Siddhant Karnick 

Siddhant says Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara taught him the concept of ‘if not now, then when?’

I was 28 when I watched Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and I remember how fresh it felt cinematically. It taught me the concept of ‘if not now, then when?’ because when you are 28, ambition is ingrained in you. We saw Hrithik work so hard that he didn’t have time for his friends. How often have you gone for a vacation and been on the phone instead?  

On the surface, the film was colourful, funny and dream-like! But when I rewatched ZNMD, I realised it’s a classic as it has a relevant story.   

The movie makes you deal with your own demons. Hrithik’s jadedness made me have a conversation with myself on how we all keep postponing spending time with people because other things take priority. And how friendship is the most underrated of all relationships!

The bullfighting scene was such a beautiful metaphor. When I look back when I’m about to die, the flashbacks I’ll remember will consist of my experiences, not my awards. There’s an English saying: ‘You live just once but if you live it right, once is enough’. That’s what ZNMD echoes.  

Actor Siddhant Karnick, 38, was last seen in Thappad (2020). 

From HT Brunch, August 29, 2021

