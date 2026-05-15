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Drawing Room: Siri Devi Khandavilli on Himmat Shah’s thought-provoking art

In Himmat Shah’s work, be it his terracotta heads or the collages he builds only to destroy, he seeks one thing: To know if art can be freed from artwork

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:08 am IST
By Noor Anand Chawla
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Himmat Shah’s terracotta heads somehow feel ancient and futuristic at the same time. Their surfaces are cracked, weathered, wounded and partially eroded, as though they’re products of an archaeological excavation. One can almost feel the heat, dust, and ash on them. Yet, they seem disconnected from the past we know, devoid of identity markers or any fixed form. They could belong to any time, place or culture, and are in a sense, timeless.

Himmat Shah’s terracotta heads feel like they were unearthed from an archaeological site.

Shah has made a variety of them – heads within heads, kissing heads, disproportionate heads, heads without faces, heads in bronze, stone, wood and terracotta. He also created paper collages specifically to be burnt in a particular location, art assembled from found objects, and abstract expressionist drawings.

Shah’s desertscapes were built to disappear.
Ghanaian sculptor El Anatsui used discarded bottle caps in his sculptures.

I was introduced to his work while casting bronzes in the foundry Shah started in Jaipur where he spent the later years of his life (he passed away in 2025). I understood his works better after talking to him over a decade of visits and becoming friends. The Hindi word Sambhavana, meaning possibility or potential, encapsulated his approach to both art and life. It indicated his desire to let his materials lead him instead of him leading them. The desert was, therefore, a playground of possibility as he experimented with exposure, heat, wind, time and silence.

German artist Anselm Kiefer uses ash, straw and lead in his work.

Artists around the world have used found materials in incredibly powerful ways. Ghanaian sculptor El Anatsui transforms discarded bottle caps into monumental tapestry-like sculptures. Louise Nevelson from the USA has assembled found wooden objects into architectural sculptural pieces. German painter Anselm Kiefer uses ash, straw, lead, and earth-like materials to evoke history and destruction. Giuseppe Penone from Italy works directly with trees and natural materials to reveal hidden growth and time. In India as well, many artists have transformed found materials into deeply conceptual works, but Shah’s approach feels uniquely meditative and elemental. He often spoke about finding the “perfect sound” within silence, and that idea has stayed with me.

Whether it is his terracotta heads, burnt collages or assembled desertscapes, what I truly appreciate about Shah’s art is the idea that an artist can choose to step away from certainty, and allow themselves to be led by their creation.

Artist bio: Siri Devi Khandavilli is a multidisciplinary artist. She focuses on cultural migration, feminism, ecology, and mythology.

From HT Brunch, May 16, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
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