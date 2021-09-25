Fashion: How to flaunt the colour of the season — indigo

In India, making indigo cloth has long been a part of our cultural, political and historical realm. This dark, glossy dye, which means ‘the Indian’ or ‘from India’, originated more than 5,000 years ago when our ancestors in India, East Asia and Egypt used the blue dye extracted from the Indigofera tinctoria plant to dye their clothes. It was so rare that only royalty could afford it.

In India, it was during the early part of the 19th century that around 30,000 acres of land was engaged in the cultivation of indigo. From army uniforms to the queen’s bed linen, this blue dye was one of the most ubiquitous dyes. It is, in fact, the oldest natural dye that can be used to lend colour to any kind of fibre.

Over time, the production of synthetic indigo has mostly replaced the naturally-derived indigo dye. India was the only country that went on producing indigo from natural sources until the beginning of the First World War. Regardless of this, time and again, brands back home and across the world have metamorphosed and presented this centuries-old dye in fresher and modern iterations.

Designer Karan Torani says, “Indigo instantly sparks the picture of the revolts by Indigo farmers during the British Raj. From the Ashok Chakra to the royal families wearing deep blues, it’s truly the colour of India.” Designer Nachiket Barve agrees, “It’s one of the rare colours that works as well for summers as it does for winters. It’s very versatile. You can dress it up or down. Plus, one can easily even wear it during festivities.”

Wear this roomy indigo trench coat when it gets a tad chilly

Style it by: “Wearing it as it is or teaming it up with boyfriend jeans or a wide trouser to keep up the slouchy-chic vibe,” says fashion stylist Rishi Raj.

Accessorise with: “Something minimal, if anything at all,” says Rishi.

Best suited for: “Every single skin tone, whether it’s warm or cool, in undertones. Cinch in the waist of the jacket with a belt or a tie-up, and it can actually help emphasise an hourglass figure. It is a great silhouette for almost every body type,” he says.

Keep in mind: “Adding too much bulk or too many layers to this already voluminous silhouette would be a bad idea,” advises Rishi.

A treasure trove of comfort

Be easy chic in this relaxed indigo dress

Style it by: “Pairing the dress with espadrilles or flats,” says designer Nachiket Barve.

Accessorise with: “A vegetable-dyed bag,” he says.

Best suited for: “An office that’s in the arts or lifestyle space,” he says.

Keep in mind: “To not wear something super glam like leather heels,” he advises.

Blues for beginners

Take this indigo-hued long vest from work to play

Style it by: “Wearing it with denims and a ganji. You can also replace the denims with a crinkled cotton skirt and a choli,” says fashion designer Karan Torani.

Accessorise with: “Stacking up bangles and bracelets on your arm,” he adds.

Best suited for: “All working women. It’s a versatile piece of clothing and can be easily dressed up or down depending on where you have to go,” he opines.

Keep in mind: “To not go tone-on-tone. You don’t have to look like a pantone shade card. Make the look your own. Break it with some contrast colours,” he says.

Me and my blue jeans

Keep it comfortable with indigo-dyed denims

Style it by: “Any shirt or T-shirt that’s equally comfortable,” says celebrity stylist Amy Billimoria.

Accessorise with: “Loafers or sneakers,” she adds.

Best suited for: “Someone who wants to wear something cool yet comfortable,” she says.

Keep in mind: “To not wear formal shoes with this look,” she says.

A blue-collar job

Keep it casual by sporting a relaxed indigo-dyed shirt and trousers

For him:

Style it by: “Wearing a scarf or stole on top of the shirt or keep it as it is. It’s a cool everyday look,” says designer Karan Torani.

Accessorise with: “A fanny pack and a couple of rings,” he says.

Best suited for: “Working from home or even running errands. It can also be dressed up for the festive season by adding a nice shawl to it,” he adds.

Keep in mind: “To not tuck the shirt into the pants. This is a relaxed, comfortable look. Do not try to make it seem too fitted or wear a belt with it,” he says.

For her:

Style it by: “Adding some colourful, boho-chic accents to project some playfulness,” says celebrity stylist Rishi Raj.

Accessorise with: “Oxidised silver jewellery,” he adds.

Best suited for: “Someone looking to create an hourglass shape,” he says.

Keep in mind: “To avoid layering this look too much as that’ll take away from the streamlined look. Instead, choose to add a statement piece or two to create impact,” he cautions.

The whole nine yards

Look earthy yet formal in an indigo-hued sari

Style it by: “Draping the sari loosely with a printed blouse,” says fashion designer Nachiket Barve.

Accessorise with: “Silver jewellery or even a pearl necklace,” he adds.

Best suited for: “A boardroom meeting. It’s a good look to take from office to lunch if you feel like wearing something Indian to work,” he says.

Keep in mind: “To not add blingy accessories. Less is more,” he suggests.

