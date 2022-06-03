Fashion: Snout & about

People have been dressing up their dogs for decades. However, where one only saw celebrities like Paris Hilton carrying her chihuahua Tinkerbell, decked up in designer clothes, in her designer bags, in India, the phenomenon has picked up pace only in the last few years.

As more and more people are bringing dogs into their homes, and accepting them as a member of their families, it is only natural to treat them as one would treat their children. Pampering them at grooming salons, getting them the best food the market has to offer and dressing them in chic outfits: it has become a form of self-expression and makes many humans feel connected to their pets.

Do all dogs respond well to clothes? No, but some love them and it shows. Here are some enthusiastic dog parents who style their dogs in adorable apparel and accessories and have unique preferences.

Material boy

Pay heed to the fabric of your pet’s clothing

Come summer and we’re all jumping into our favourite easy breezy clothes. It’s the same for Preeti Sood and her dog, Bruno. “It’s fun to match with my dogs,” she says.

It is important to pay heed to the material when one is buying clothes for one’s pet. Aware of this, Preeti tells us that she “always gets lightweight, easy to move around in and skin-friendly clothes in cotton and linen; these are biodegradable too. Avoid polyester since it doesn’t allow air to pass and hence can cause ‘heating up’ with clothing or beds.”

Does Bruno enjoy this as much as his owner? “He loves wearing clothes and he knows when I approach his cupboard, it’s time to go out. I think he is most comfortable in shirts and T-shirts but loves his snuggly winter clothes too,” Preeti tells us.

Hue crazy

How colours complement personality

Aanchal Bhalla and her four-year old Irish Setter Junior; On Aanchal: Jumpsuit by Marks & Spencer; On Junior, the Irish Setter: Scarf self-designed by Aanchal Bhalla (Ayushman Mitra)

Four-year old Irish Setter Junior has a penchant for scarves. He and his parent/owner, Aanchal Bhalla, can often be seen donning matching scarves, which complement their personalities. “He loves to flaunt his long tresses, so a bow is his favourite outfit,” says Aanchal.

Junior’s wardrobe changes with the weather. In summer, scarves are his main attire as he is a big dog with beautiful long hair and in winter, Aanchal gets him coats in bright colours. She loves shopping for him from Heads Up For Tails.

Ultimutt siblings

To each dog his own style

Coco and Gucci with Suhani and Aditya Veer Singh; On Suhani: Sweater by H&M; Jeans by Uniqlo; On Aditya Veer Singh: Shirt by Marks & Spencer; Jeans by Levis; On Coco & Gucci, the Shitzus: Printed shirts by Mutt Of Course (Ayushman Mitra)

Coco and Gucci are siblings, but this doesn’t mean they are constantly in coordinated outfits. Whereas Coco’s outfits usually have written messages which reflect his connection with humans, Gucci’s outfits are inspired by his fun-loving and active nature.

Both their wardrobes comprise sleek, trendy outfits in vibrant colours. Gucci hates wearing shirts in the summer and usually goes out in a regular tie or bow tie. Sweaters and socks in winter are a hit with both doggos.

Their clothes are bought from various online portals like That Dog In Tuxedo and Heads Up For Tails as well as local pet shops. They each have their favourite outfits and they’re both black!

Coco’s favourite outfit reads ‘I love my humans’ whereas Gucci’s go-to is a snuggly black hoodie.

Mix and match

Comfort comes first, but style remains essential

Royce with his humans Elisha and Zaniah Wadhwani; On Elisha (left): Top by Zara; Jeans by Levis; On Zaniah (right): Top by Marks & Spencer; Dress by Zara; Shoes by Adidas; On Royce, the Poodle: Bow tie by PoochMate (Ayushman Mitra)

Royce lives with his humans Elisha and Zaniah Wadhwani. Elisha is a fashion designer and Royce’s wardrobe directly benefits from this. “He is quite possessive about his clothes and once taken off, he keeps them close,” says Elisha. As you can see in this photo, all three are matching. Royce’s outfit was actually bought from a human clothing store and altered by Elisha!

Royce has a diverse wardrobe full of different colours and patterns. His entire family is invested in what he wears: “Each family member will pick up whatever they find attractive for him,” Elisha tells us. Comfort and fit are given priority; style comes later.

Royce loves wearing sweaters and T-shirts and owns a lot of clothes from Heads Up For Tails and other various brands online. “We try to find styles that he hasn’t worn before!” says Elisha.

Jumping Jill

Clothes can be tasty, too

Rittika with Jamun; On Rittika: Hand-knit sweater by Lady Suds; Jeans by Levis; Shoes by Birkenstock; On Jamun, the Indie: Sweater by Mutt Of Course (Ayushman Mitra)

Did this doggy come straight out of Hogwarts? Jamun and Rittika like to match their outfits, as is evident from this photo. Jamun may not have read all seven Harry Potter books but she’s clearly a Gryffindor supporter.

Rittika doesn’t have a favourite brand when it comes to shopping for her doggo but whenever she comes across something cute and quirky, which goes with Jamun’s personality, she brings it right home. “Comfort is the number one priority,” says Rittika. “Can’t have my fur baby parading in a warm jacket in the 48° heat!”

How does Jamun feel about wearing clothes? “She likes them so much that she snacks on them often!”

Pretty in pink

It’s never too late to be fashionable

Karan Nambiar and Cuteay; On Karan: Coat by Valichi Couture; T-shirt and Jeans by Uniqlo; Shoes by Nike; On Cuteay, the Indie: Skirt by Pink Paws (Ayushman Mitra)

Is that a ballerina? Close! It’s Cuteay jumping around in her baby pink tutu, staying true to her name. Karan Nambiar, her owner/parent tells us she’s great with clothes and he was impressed by how comfortably she rocked the tutu and how happy she was during the shoot. “Maybe it’s time to step up her fashion game!”

Cuteay does not wear clothes every day. Karan tells us she’s more of an event dresser and natural streaker. Her clothes mostly come from Amazon and local doggy stores, because “She isn’t a brand conscious diva!”

Well, she definitely slays like one! We can almost picture her doing pirouettes. Or should we say paw-rouettes?

Puppy power

Pawsome outfits are always bright

Nandini with dusty; On Nandini: Saree by Tayab Leharia; On Dusty, the Cockapoo: Jumper & bow tie by Mutt Of Course (Ayushman Mitra)

Dusty Singh the Cockapoo can be seen in a big black and white bow complementing his striped jumper, elevating the cuteness of his brown coat. His owner, Nandini Singh thinks he likes his clothes to be soft and bright.

Since Dusty is only six months old, he hasn’t had the chance to pass his verdict on clothes just yet. Nandini and her two boys are excited about getting him a little winter wardrobe full of sweaters and sweatshirts. So far, they have shopped from Heads Up For Tails and found it to be very convenient.

From HT Brunch, June 4, 2022

