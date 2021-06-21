Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Father's Day chef's special
brunch

Father's Day chef's special

Chef Rahul Vasandani whips up something sweet for the double celebration on our HT Brunch Cover - Father's Day and World Music Day
By HT Brunch Team
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Chef Rahul Vasandani whips up boondi laddoos(Instagram/htbrunch)

Celebrating Father’s Day with Ayaan Ali Bangash 8-year-old twin boys Abeer and Zohaan, is Chef Rahul Vasandani with a recipe inspired by the cover, that’s also his dad’s favourite: boondi laddoos!

All packaged into an Instagram Reel that celebrates World Music Day (June 21) with a song that’ll stick to your head on loop. #IsDilKeLaddooBatGaye

Ingredients:

Besan 250gms

Water 300ml

Oil or ghee for frying

Melon seeds (optional)

For the syrup:

Sugar 400gms

Water 200ml

Saffron, a few strands

Cardamom pods 1tsp

Lemon juice 1tsp

Method:

1. Make the batter with water and besan. (Sieve the flour first.)

2. Mix all the ingredients for the syrup in a pan and let it cook for till it’s at a sticky consistency.

3. Add ghee to a kadhai for frying.

4. Use a perforated spoon and pour the batter on the spoon to get round boondis.

5. Fry till they are yellow/brown.

6. Add the boondis to the syrup and cook till the syrup reduces.

7. Cover the mixture for 5-6 minutes and then make round balls with it.

8. Enjoy!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
father's day fathers day chef sweet world music day boondi ladoo recipe laddoos
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts

Cat reacts to its human eating grilled cheese sandwich, video is a must-watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP