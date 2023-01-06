Fit and Fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: Fitness resolutions for the New Year

It is that time of the year when we look at the coming year with hope and expectation. We all hope that in the coming year we shall be able to accomplish all that we could not in the year past. So is the case with health and fitness. But and there is always a but, most goals and resolutions are overly ambitious and hence un-achievable. I am not a psychologist but I think people come up with goals that are deliberately over the top and set up for failure.

If one of your resolutions for the coming year is to have “abs” like Hrithik Roshan while you are heavily overfat, then I am not surprised that by the middle of year, you get put off by not getting close to your goal! Another resolution/goal drives me mad is to lose a lot of weight, maybe 30-40 kilos, quickly. That resolution is definitely setting yourself for failure. Do not get me wrong, people have lost lot more weight than 30-40 kilos but it is a slow process and please remember if the kilos come off slowly, then keeping them off is easier.

Sensible resolutions for 2023

Let us try and bring some sanity to the whole resolutions thing. Remember short term success leads to long term success.

I shall get to gym at least 3 times a week. Consistency beats the best program in the world. Getting 12 workouts per month is no big deal as long as you make it a priority. A simple suggestion for the regular people, who hold down jobs, have families etc, working out in the morning is a good way to get the workout in.

I shall use the gym to workout with focus and concentration and not waste time by socializing, surfing the internet or talking on the phone.

I shall be more active through the day. If you work out three times a week – that is just 3 hours in a week! Do not fool yourself in to thinking that you are “active” and not sedentary. So, be more active through the day. Take the stairs, park the car further away, play with your kids etc.

I will get 7-8 hours sleep very night. Most people forget how important sleep is for maintaining health and fitness. I am asked how to improve recovery but if you are not sleeping an average of 8 hours forget about other recovery aids. Switch off your phone, laptop, TV and hit the sack by 10 pm.

I will add quality protein to every meal. For non-vegetarians, they can add eggs, mutton, chicken, fish, for the vegetarians, paneer, tofu, soya can be an option.

I will stay away from unnecessary supplements which promise a lot but do not deliver. Though a quality whey protein shake is a good way to increase protein intake, especially for vegetarians. No, you do not need multi-vitamins, BCA or even pre-workout supplements.

Even if I have visions of being the next Mr India, I will not ignore cardio. And no, lifting weights fast or just 4 minutes of extra hard HIIT is not cardio. At least 30 minutes of fast paced walking, easy paced jogging, cycling or swimming 3-5 days a week should be everybody’s goal.

That’s about it. No need to think up impossible goals which then are difficult to achieve. It is no wonder that gyms are full in the first week of January but will be emptier by the time June rolls in. Small victories add up over a period. Now go and do it.

Kamal Singh is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who has been coaching for 15 years

From HT Brunch, January 7, 2023

