Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: New Year fitness resolutions

Its that time of year – people are trying to stick to their New Year’s Eve resolutions. Somebody made a resolution to lose weight, another to start exercising while everybody promised to take good care of their health. These resolutions are great but very few people can stick with them. Every year we see a rash of gym membership sign ups in the first week of January. Gyms are filled to capacity till about January 25, and then the exodus begins. In fact, I want to share a secret of the gym business with you. The gym owners love the month of January. In their enthusiasm to make a change, people sign up for annual membership every January and then barely make it to the gym.

Resolutions – We don’t need no stinking resolutions!

I appreciate the intent behind the resolutions. But being able to follow though on those takes more than good intentions. We know that to develop new habits takes at least three weeks. Those three weeks can be the hardest in a person’s life if she is trying to make a major change. This can get compounded if the person is trying to do too many things at the same time.

A close acquaintance decided to stop smoking, cut down on sugar intake and start working out. I would say this person has set himself up for failure. All three resolutions call for a major disruption in his lifestyle. We also know that smoking is the hardest habit/addiction to get rid off. So, what is he going to focus on and how would he deal with after effects of not smoking, not eating his dessert and also motivating himself to hit the gym?

Start small

Let us start with small changes. Making small changes leads to success and this can be built up on. For example, if you want to start running, do not plan to run a half marathon or even worse, a full marathon in the next four months. Look to entering and completing a 5km race. Once that is done, then find a 10km and so on so forth. Let me suggest three simple goals for 2021:

•Commit to get at least 7.5 hours of sleep every night. I know it sounds like nothing but sleep is the most potent tool we have for recovery and regeneration. It is also the most neglected! People try all kinds of esoteric stuff for recovery but sleep seems like a waste of time. Try it and see how energetic you feel through the day, your ability to concentrate at work improves and so does your ability to workout.

•Eat quality protein at every meal. If you are non vegetarian it is easy but if vegetarian then add paneer, soya or a whey protein shake. Adding protein goes a long way in improving muscle mass and fitness.

•Get to the gym four times a week. If you are just starting out, then do one set of 10-12 exercises, keeping the repetitions in the 15-20 range. This is a full body circuit. If your gym has machines, then use them or do a mix of free weights and machines. The strength workout should not take you more than 20 minutes. Then add cardio after the weights for 20 minutes. Work with intensity and focus in the gym. Socialise after you are done.

Just these the simple ideas can make a world of difference in your life. The good thing is that they should be fairly easy to incorporate in your daily and weekly life. Overall health would improve as would fitness. Fitness and healthy eating should become as natural as putting on your clothes or even breathing. Now go out and do it….

Kamal Singh is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who has been coaching for 15 years

From HT Brunch, January 10, 2021

