Foraying into the FMCG world

What made you foray into the FMCG segment?

At Cosmo Films, we have an expert R&D team that comprises doctorates and postdoctorates in Chemical Engineering from all over the world. When the pandemic happened, we felt that we should contribute to society through innovation and worked on multiple new concepts. We eventually liked the idea of a garment wash that could kill viruses, bacteria and germs and is effective against human coronavirus too! Even with the pandemic at its peak, our team worked extra shifts, researched with several chemical compositions and came up with Fabritizer. This is a unique product in itself, and helps kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria and viruses and forms a protective layer on garments for several days even after ironing.

What is the name of your new vertical and what results are you expecting to see?

The name of the subsidiary is Cosmo Speciality Chemicals and we are looking to expand the vertical in both the B2B and B2C markets for textile chemicals. In the B2B space, the company has already launched 18 new and unique chemicals for pre-treatment, dyeing and finishing applications.

Fabritizer is the first product we have launched in the B2C category and it’s fast catching up since it is the only product in the market, which assures a 99.9 per cent protection, even after the seventh day, against viruses and bacteria on clothes, and is verified to kill the novel coronavirus as well.

What made you think of a product like Fabritizer?

Truly speaking, it was the need of the hour. With the pandemic not going away anytime soon, we thought of providing a solution that would help people fight this war against the virus. We did initially start manufacturing masks and PPE kits as well, but that involved a lot of raw material procurement from third party vendors. With an expert chemical team in-house, we thought of creating a product which could help the public at large and aid in the fight against Covid-19 and several of its variants. The product will be useful even after the pandemic as we will always want to keep the germs, bacteria and viruses away.

How does Fabritizer work? Tell us some more about this product.

Fabritizer is an after-wash laundry sanitiser, which helps kill 99.9 per cent of viruses and bacteria from fabric. It forms a unique protective layer that stays up to seven days even after ironing, and is AATCC 100: 2012 and 2019 Standard certified (tested at a Mumbai laboratory), making it a superior product. While there are several products in the market under the laundry sanitiser segment, none of them claims to provide seven day protection and none of them claims protection against the coronavirus.

You claim that this product works against Covid-19? Have you done any trials to show its effectiveness in this regard?

Yes we have. Fabritizer is very effective in destroying even human Coronavirus. This has been tested as per ISO 18184 standards at a US-based laboratory. Here’s how it works. It is absorbed into each fibre of the cloth where it forms a protective layer and provides protection against bacteria and viruses by rupturing the cell walls of the pathogens.

What is the potential of this product and are you limiting yourself to Fabritizer alone or are there any other products in the pipeline?

This product has a huge potential in the market, since it will work as an essential product for customers in the months to come. Every person who goes out to work, play sports, travel etc., will find this product extremely helpful. We will also start selling Fabritizer through modern retail and in the future there will be other products under the same product category as well.

How is your marketing for this product structured?

At the moment, we are targeting e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart to sell the product online. We will also soon start selling on other e-commerce platforms as well as modern retail stores and supermarkets. Currently, all our marketing activities are focused on online selling and brand awareness of the product via social media channels, digital display advertisements and videos.

We will start ATL & BTL activities as well, once the product is live in modern retail stores.

Where is Fabritizer currently available?

The product is currently available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Needs and Modern Bazaar in two stock keeping units. It will soon appear on the shelves of major retail stores in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities across the country as well.

