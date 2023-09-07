Stand-up comedian, @abijitG

Currently I am: Touring the country.

High point in life: Making the leap from consulting to comedy.

Low point in life: Being trolled for three months this year over a joke about a cricketer.

On my playlist: Kiska Rasta Dekhe by Kishore Kumar, Three Little Birds by Bob Marley, Liverpool’s anthem: You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Today I’m craving: Kolkata’s puchka and Blueberry mishti doi.

Next big splurge: A Technifibre squash racquet.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t get drunk and try to hoist your friend up on your neck. You’ll have years of neck pain.

I won’t get on stage until: I have emptied my bladder.

A secret skill I have: Listening.

Get to know... Abijit Ganguly

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Dad playing Harry Belafonte.

My most star-struck moment: Sunil Chhetri messaged me saying he likes my work. He also threw in some health tips.

If I could travel back in time, I’d: Revisit the early days of stand-up comedy in India. Comedians could get away with saying anything.

A trait I despise in people: Talking on and on without any actual content.

I won’t leave the house without: My backpack. I keep forgetting things wherever I go.

The best thing about fame: Meeting famous people.