Get to know... Abijit Ganguly
Stand-up comedian, @abijitG
Currently I am: Touring the country.
High point in life: Making the leap from consulting to comedy.
Low point in life: Being trolled for three months this year over a joke about a cricketer.
On my playlist: Kiska Rasta Dekhe by Kishore Kumar, Three Little Birds by Bob Marley, Liverpool’s anthem: You’ll Never Walk Alone.
Today I’m craving: Kolkata’s puchka and Blueberry mishti doi.
Next big splurge: A Technifibre squash racquet.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t get drunk and try to hoist your friend up on your neck. You’ll have years of neck pain.
I won’t get on stage until: I have emptied my bladder.
A secret skill I have: Listening.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Dad playing Harry Belafonte.
My most star-struck moment: Sunil Chhetri messaged me saying he likes my work. He also threw in some health tips.
If I could travel back in time, I’d: Revisit the early days of stand-up comedy in India. Comedians could get away with saying anything.
A trait I despise in people: Talking on and on without any actual content.
I won’t leave the house without: My backpack. I keep forgetting things wherever I go.
The best thing about fame: Meeting famous people.
The worst thing about fame: Learning that famous people can also disappoint you.