Get to know... Adah Sharma
Actor Adah Sharma (@Adah_Ki_Adah) wishes she could stop overthinking. She’s craving Lucknow’s mattar chaat and heading to Carter Road in Mumbai
Currently, I am: Rehearsing for a new role.
High point in life: Casually changing box-office history, as The Kerala Story earned ₹300 crore.
Low point in life: The day I tried being normal for five minutes. It was exhausting. Never again.
On my playlist: Mohni, by Deepak Sahu and Pooja Sharma; Tut Jai Palang Raja Ji, by Khesari Lal Yadav; Odisha Chhua, by Mantu Chhuria.
One thing I would never buy: Fake followers.
Today I’m craving: Lucknow’s mattar chaat.
Last thing I ordered online: A posture correcting belt, and socks that have avocados wearing sunglasses on them.
App I check before going to bed: The fact-generator app.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t shape your eyebrows to please anyone but yourself.
My favourite subject in school: Paper-rocket aerodynamics.
I’d swipe right on: Consistency.{{/usCountry}}
I’d swipe right on: Consistency.{{/usCountry}}
A magic tool I wish I had: Something that could switch off my overthinking.{{/usCountry}}
A magic tool I wish I had: Something that could switch off my overthinking.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite Sunday memory: Observing people on Carter Road in Mumbai. Couples in love, people fighting, children playing, street vendors, everyone.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite Sunday memory: Observing people on Carter Road in Mumbai. Couples in love, people fighting, children playing, street vendors, everyone.{{/usCountry}}
My plans for next Sunday: I’m back on Carter Road, but in disguise.{{/usCountry}}
My plans for next Sunday: I’m back on Carter Road, but in disguise.{{/usCountry}}
My most star-struck moment: Spotting a tiger at the tiger reserve in Kanha.{{/usCountry}}
My most star-struck moment: Spotting a tiger at the tiger reserve in Kanha.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite bad habit: There are more than 99 tabs open on my phone.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite bad habit: There are more than 99 tabs open on my phone.{{/usCountry}}
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Stay right where I am. I’m not giving up this perfect life for anything.{{/usCountry}}
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Stay right where I am. I’m not giving up this perfect life for anything.{{/usCountry}}
The best thing about fame: Strangers who feel like extended family.{{/usCountry}}
The best thing about fame: Strangers who feel like extended family.{{/usCountry}}
The worst thing about fame: Being terribly misquoted.{{/usCountry}}
The worst thing about fame: Being terribly misquoted.{{/usCountry}}
From HT Brunch, April 18, 2026
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