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Get to know... Adah Sharma

Actor Adah Sharma (@Adah_Ki_Adah) wishes she could stop overthinking. She’s craving Lucknow’s mattar chaat and heading to Carter Road in Mumbai

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:15 am IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
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Currently, I am: Rehearsing for a new role.

Adah Sharma says that the one thing she would never buy is fake followers.

High point in life: Casually changing box-office history, as The Kerala Story earned 300 crore.

Low point in life: The day I tried being normal for five minutes. It was exhausting. Never again.

On my playlist: Mohni, by Deepak Sahu and Pooja Sharma; Tut Jai Palang Raja Ji, by Khesari Lal Yadav; Odisha Chhua, by Mantu Chhuria.

One thing I would never buy: Fake followers.

Today I’m craving: Lucknow’s mattar chaat.

Last thing I ordered online: A posture correcting belt, and socks that have avocados wearing sunglasses on them.

App I check before going to bed: The fact-generator app.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t shape your eyebrows to please anyone but yourself.

My favourite subject in school: Paper-rocket aerodynamics.

From HT Brunch, April 18, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
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