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Get to know... Amit Aggarwal

Designer Amit Aggarwal (@AmitAggarwalOfficial) longs to go on a holiday, eat a nice gelato and have the ability to pause time

Published on: Jul 03, 2026 03:14 AM IST
By Christalle Fernandes
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High point in life: The launch of my new ready-to-wear label, AM:IT.

Amit Aggarwal says he’d swipe right on Sofia Vergara.
Amit Aggarwal says he’d swipe right on Sofia Vergara.

Low point in life: When I realise I haven’t made the time to go on a holiday.

On my playlist: Om chanting by Tibetan monks; Kangaru, by Johann Johannsson; Yeh Nayan Dare Dare, by Hemant Kumar.

On my speed dial: My life partner, Ankit Chawla.

Today I’m craving: A nice gelato.

Next big splurge: A vacation.

Last thing I ordered online: Band-Aids and body scrub.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: You’re in good hands.

A secret skill I have: I can travel inwards.

A superpower I wish I had: To pause time.

I’d swipe right on: Sofia Vergara.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: My dad taking me to Juhu beach, hoisting me on his shoulders, and playfully throwing me into the water.

My most star-struck moment so far: Seeing Aishwarya Rai at age 16.

My favourite bad habit: Smoking.

A trait I despise in people: The inability to forgive.

The best thing about fame: That it’s relative.

The worst thing about fame: Also that it’s relative.

From HT Brunch, July 04, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
vacationinstagramaishwarya rai
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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