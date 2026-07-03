Get to know... Amit Aggarwal

High point in life: The launch of my new ready-to-wear label, AM:IT.

Amit Aggarwal says he’d swipe right on Sofia Vergara.

Low point in life: When I realise I haven’t made the time to go on a holiday.

On my playlist: Om chanting by Tibetan monks; Kangaru, by Johann Johannsson; Yeh Nayan Dare Dare, by Hemant Kumar.

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On my speed dial: My life partner, Ankit Chawla.

Today I’m craving: A nice gelato.

Next big splurge: A vacation.

Last thing I ordered online: Band-Aids and body scrub.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: You’re in good hands.

A secret skill I have: I can travel inwards.

A superpower I wish I had: To pause time.

I’d swipe right on: Sofia Vergara.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: My dad taking me to Juhu beach, hoisting me on his shoulders, and playfully throwing me into the water.

My most star-struck moment so far: Seeing Aishwarya Rai at age 16.

My favourite bad habit: Smoking.

A trait I despise in people: The inability to forgive.

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{{^usCountry}} I won’t leave the house without…: My glasses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I won’t leave the house without…: My glasses. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The best thing about fame: That it’s relative.

The worst thing about fame: Also that it’s relative.

From HT Brunch, July 04, 2026

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