Get to know... Amit Aggarwal

High point in life: The launch of my new ready-to-wear label, AM:IT.
Low point in life: When I realise I haven’t made the time to go on a holiday.
On my playlist: Om chanting by Tibetan monks; Kangaru, by Johann Johannsson; Yeh Nayan Dare Dare, by Hemant Kumar.
On my speed dial: My life partner, Ankit Chawla.
Today I’m craving: A nice gelato.
Next big splurge: A vacation.
Last thing I ordered online: Band-Aids and body scrub.
App I check before bed: Instagram.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: You’re in good hands.
A secret skill I have: I can travel inwards.
A superpower I wish I had: To pause time.
I’d swipe right on: Sofia Vergara.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: My dad taking me to Juhu beach, hoisting me on his shoulders, and playfully throwing me into the water.
My most star-struck moment so far: Seeing Aishwarya Rai at age 16.
My favourite bad habit: Smoking.
A trait I despise in people: The inability to forgive.
I won’t leave the house without…: My glasses.{{/usCountry}}
I won’t leave the house without…: My glasses.{{/usCountry}}
The best thing about fame: That it’s relative.
The worst thing about fame: Also that it’s relative.
From HT Brunch, July 04, 2026
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