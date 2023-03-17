Get to know... Anusha Dandekar

Name: Anusha Dandekar

The last app Anusha Dandekar checks before going to bed in Instagram for reels. (Ranjan M Zingade)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Age: 41

Occupation: TV presenter, actor, entrepreneur and co-founder and CEO of BrownSkin Beauty.

High point in life: Winning the VJ hunt at 19, since that’s what I wanted to do since I was nine.

Low point in life: None, because everything taught me something or opened a better door.

On my playlist: Balance ton quoi by Angele (I love this song!), Be honest by Jorja Smith, Ich liebe dich by Shay.

On my speed dial: My best friend, Zoha.

Today I’m craving: I always crave spaghetti bolognaise and McDonald’s.

Next big splurge: I really need new handbags.

Last thing I ordered online: Skims (I’m obsessed). Oh, and some Ikea lamps.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram reels. There is some funny stuff out there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t sweat the small stuff. Everything happens for a reason and the more you are aware of it, the faster you will learn to be better to yourself.

A secret skill I have: I clean really well because I have slight OCD.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To fly, ‘cause wow, what fun! And to end poverty and animal cruelty.

My favorite Sunday memory while growing up: Sundays in Australia were at the beach or swimming pool or just outdoors. BBQs! Loved them!

My most star-struck moment so far: Spending Holi with Pharrell Williams and him just being so incredibly sweet and down to earth. His whole team and fam were lovely and now knowing he follows me on Instagram

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

My favourite bad habit: Coke Zero.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Travel back to shake things up. And travel forward just ‘cause I’m curious to know if we will be better humans.

A trait I despise in people: Dishonesty and gaslighting.

I won’t leave the house without: My phone and BrownSkin Beauty Sunlit sunscreen.

The best thing about fame: Being able to inspire people. And the perks. Not gonna lie, it’s lovely and I’m grateful.

The worst thing about fame: That everyone feels entitled to an opinion about you.

From HT Brunch, March 18, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON