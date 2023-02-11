Get to know... Gary Mehigan

Chef

Age: 55

Currently I am: working on a new series for National Geographic, covering Indian festivals from all across the country, and recently visited India for the Conosh Classified Masterclass.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In my fridge: Cheese. I love good quality cheese and spend a lot on it. Seasonal vegetables, tomatoes, eggs and fruits like peaches and cherries. Crunchy chilli sauce. It goes with everything.

I’m strangely addicted to: Uplifting female vocal trance.

Favourite movie memory: Watching Aamir Khan’s Dangal and enjoying how he wants his two daughters to become famous wrestlers.

Last big splurge: Cars and motorcycles! I’ve got three motorcycles, including a Triumph and two BMWs.

My little secret: I’m terribly impatient. It’s quite the opposite of the calm man everybody sees on TV. I need to be busy all the time.

An unusual skill I have: I’m ridiculously neat and tidy. My suitcase looks like a well-ordered, colour-coded exercise in attention. I can never wear a T-shirt if it’s not ironed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The food I won’t eat: There were a few things in Nagaland whose texture I didn’t like, and even in China, there were a few things that didn’t go well with me.

If I were a hashtag: I’d be #InTheWay. It’s quite nice, like an obstacle!

On my bedside table: A lamp, my AirPods, a watch, and a back scratcher.

My 3am friend: My dog Fergus. He is a 75 kg Great Dane and its my job to take him out when he has to go.

From HT Brunch, February 11, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON