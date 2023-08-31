Get to know... Kirti Kulhari

Currently, I am: Excited about three projects that I have completed shooting this year: Khichdi 2, Hisab Barabar and Nayeka.

High point in life: The success Pink in 2016. A lot changed for me professionally.

Low point in life: Going through depression in 2009-10. But I started to rise again when my journey towards self-realisation began.

On my playlist: You Get Me Rockin & Reeling from Billu Barber. Boondein by Silk Route. A podcast by Mooji, a Jamaican spiritual teacher.

On my speed dial: Mitrayan, my closest friend and an important part of my team and company.

Today I’m craving: Sugar-free hot chocolate.

Next big splurge: Making a film, building a house.

The last thing I ordered online: Planters for my many plants.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Learn to love yourself first before seeking validation from someone else.

My secret skill: I can remember the names of almost everyone on set.

A superpower I wish I had: To have a dish ready as soon as I imagine it, so I never have to cook.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up:Watching Rangoli and Chandrakanta on Doordarshan, and having idli for breakfast.

My most star-struck moment so far: Watching Mithun Chakraborty and Sangeeta Bijlani shooting on a Mumbai beach as a kid. I asked Mithun sir, for his autograph. Sangeeta Bijlani looked so beautiful!

My favourite bad habit: Delegating the tasks I don’t want to do.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d head back to an era of kings and queens and try to live like royalty.

A trait I despise in people: Those who ramble instead of getting to the point. Ugh.

The best thing about fame: People want to listen to what you have to say even if you sometimes do not make any sense.

The worst thing about fame: It can lure you into believing in a false world. The bubble, when it bursts, lands you in the middle of nowhere.

From HT Brunch, September 2, 2023

