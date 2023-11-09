Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Konkona Sen Sharma

Get to know... Konkona Sen Sharma

ByTanisha Saxena
Nov 09, 2023 10:28 PM IST

The actor and filmmaker missing singing lessons on Sunday, is always craving something salty, and wishes she could be invisible

High point in life: Thankfully there have been many.

The actor wishes she had the superpower to turn invisible. (Photo credits : Stylist: Damini Das (@damini_styles), Shot by: Gourab Ganguli (@gourabganguli) Hair: Nimisha Shah (@nimishashah210), Makeup: Tenzin Seldon (@tenzinseldon_)

Low point in life: I was once under complete bed rest for two months. Never again!

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On my playlist: Bas Tere Karke, by Wazir Patar, ft Jeona Sandhu; Find The River by REM; The Huberman Lab podcast; The Seen and the Unseen podcast.

On my speed dial: My mom, my son, and the salon.

Today I’m craving: I’m always something salty.

Last thing I ordered online: Melatonin.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t stress. It will all work out.

A secret skill I have: I am a master garlic-peeler.

A superpower I wish I had: The ability to turn invisible.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Spider-Man cartoons on TV. Kosha mangsho for lunch. Singing lessons.

My most star-struck moment: Dimple Kapadia. I was 11, she came to our house. I was so star-struck, I stayed in my bedroom the whole time!

My favourite bad habit: Procrastinating bedtime.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go back and spend more time with my dad before he passed.

A trait I despise in people: Pettiness, even in myself.

I won’t leave the house without… My coffee!

The best thing about fame: Being able to connect with strangers.

The worst thing about fame: Sometimes you think you’re invisible, but you’re not.

From HT Brunch, November 11, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
playlist
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP