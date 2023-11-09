Get to know... Konkona Sen Sharma

High point in life: Thankfully there have been many.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Low point in life: I was once under complete bed rest for two months. Never again!

On my playlist: Bas Tere Karke, by Wazir Patar, ft Jeona Sandhu; Find The River by REM; The Huberman Lab podcast; The Seen and the Unseen podcast.

On my speed dial: My mom, my son, and the salon.

Today I’m craving: I’m always something salty.

Last thing I ordered online: Melatonin.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t stress. It will all work out.

A secret skill I have: I am a master garlic-peeler.

A superpower I wish I had: The ability to turn invisible.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Spider-Man cartoons on TV. Kosha mangsho for lunch. Singing lessons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

My most star-struck moment: Dimple Kapadia. I was 11, she came to our house. I was so star-struck, I stayed in my bedroom the whole time!

My favourite bad habit: Procrastinating bedtime.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go back and spend more time with my dad before he passed.

A trait I despise in people: Pettiness, even in myself.

I won’t leave the house without… My coffee!

The best thing about fame: Being able to connect with strangers.

The worst thing about fame: Sometimes you think you’re invisible, but you’re not.

From HT Brunch, November 11, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch