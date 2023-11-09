Get to know... Konkona Sen Sharma
The actor and filmmaker missing singing lessons on Sunday, is always craving something salty, and wishes she could be invisible
High point in life: Thankfully there have been many.
Low point in life: I was once under complete bed rest for two months. Never again!
On my playlist: Bas Tere Karke, by Wazir Patar, ft Jeona Sandhu; Find The River by REM; The Huberman Lab podcast; The Seen and the Unseen podcast.
On my speed dial: My mom, my son, and the salon.
Today I’m craving: I’m always something salty.
Last thing I ordered online: Melatonin.
App I check before going to bed: Instagram.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t stress. It will all work out.
A secret skill I have: I am a master garlic-peeler.
A superpower I wish I had: The ability to turn invisible.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Spider-Man cartoons on TV. Kosha mangsho for lunch. Singing lessons.
My most star-struck moment: Dimple Kapadia. I was 11, she came to our house. I was so star-struck, I stayed in my bedroom the whole time!
My favourite bad habit: Procrastinating bedtime.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go back and spend more time with my dad before he passed.
A trait I despise in people: Pettiness, even in myself.
I won’t leave the house without… My coffee!
The best thing about fame: Being able to connect with strangers.
The worst thing about fame: Sometimes you think you’re invisible, but you’re not.
From HT Brunch, November 11, 2023
