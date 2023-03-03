Get to know... Meghna Goyal
Name: Meghna GoyalAge: 29Occupation: EntrepreneurCurrently I am: Finalising the launch material for our exciting new drop at Summer Somewhere
On my playlist: The Mumbai Top 25 playlist on Apple Music.
On my speed dial: My sister, husband, dad and mom.
Today I’m craving: I always crave dumplings.
Next big splurge: A big European holiday is coming up!
Last thing I ordered online: Skincare. I’m obsessed!
App I check before going to bed: Shopify – to check the revenue for the day.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: “You’re good, get better, stop complaining” from Mad Men.
A secret skill I have: I’m always calm, no matter what.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To stop obsessing over other people’s opinions.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: The big south Indian brunch with the family.
The one place everyone should travel to: Masai Mara.
My favourite bad habit: Coffee.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Travel forward to see how things that worry me turn out.
A trait I despise in people: Tardiness.
I won’t leave the house without: My cell phone and lip balm.
From HT Brunch, February 25, 2023
