Get to know... Mihir Ahuja

Currently I am: I am excited about the response to my recent series Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix.

High point in life: The adrenaline rush I felt when I decided to move to Mumbai and pursue acting.

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Low point in life: Leaving my family behind to build a life in Mumbai was a huge sacrifice.

On my playlist: Shiv Tandav Stotram; Thode Kam Ajnabi from the film Pagglait; Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough by Michael Jackson.

On my speed dial: My manager.

Today I’m craving: Waffles.

Next big splurge: Buying a second home in Mumbai.

Last thing I ordered online: Moisturiser.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself and just keep at it.

A secret skill I have: I play drums and a mouth organ.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: I want to be invisible

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Every Sunday, my dad would shut his shop early and our family would go out for dinner, watch a film, or simply spend time together. Sundays are still half-days for him, and those evenings are always our special family time.

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{{^usCountry}} My most star-struck moment so far: When Shah Rukh Khan sir spoke to me for 45 minutes after The Archies premiere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My most star-struck moment so far: When Shah Rukh Khan sir spoke to me for 45 minutes after The Archies premiere. {{/usCountry}}

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My favourite bad habit: Watching brain rot reels.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: I’d want to be a small baby again to cherish all those moments with my parents again, and witness them as a third person.

A trait I despise in people: When people are fake, hypocritical, or pretend to be someone they’re not.

I won’t leave the house without…: My phone

The best thing about fame: The love and warmth you get from the audience

The worse thing about fame: The expectations that come with it. People often see the public image, but they don’t see the person behind it.

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From HT Brunch, September 19, 2026

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