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Get to know... Mihir Ahuja

Published on: Sep 17, 2026, 21:15:30 IST
By Tanisha Saxena
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Mihir Ahuja’s most star-struck moment was when Shah Rukh Khan spoke to him for 45 minutes at The Archies premiere. (VIHAAN RATHOD)
Mihir Ahuja’s most star-struck moment was when Shah Rukh Khan spoke to him for 45 minutes at The Archies premiere. (VIHAAN RATHOD)
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Actor and musician Mihir Ahuja (@MihirAhuja_) is watching brain-rot reels, playing the drums and craving waffles

Currently I am: I am excited about the response to my recent series Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix.

High point in life: The adrenaline rush I felt when I decided to move to Mumbai and pursue acting.

Low point in life: Leaving my family behind to build a life in Mumbai was a huge sacrifice.

On my playlist: Shiv Tandav Stotram; Thode Kam Ajnabi from the film Pagglait; Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough by Michael Jackson.

On my speed dial: My manager.

Today I’m craving: Waffles.

Next big splurge: Buying a second home in Mumbai.

Last thing I ordered online: Moisturiser.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself and just keep at it.

A secret skill I have: I play drums and a mouth organ.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: I want to be invisible

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Every Sunday, my dad would shut his shop early and our family would go out for dinner, watch a film, or simply spend time together. Sundays are still half-days for him, and those evenings are always our special family time.

My favourite bad habit: Watching brain rot reels.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: I’d want to be a small baby again to cherish all those moments with my parents again, and witness them as a third person.

A trait I despise in people: When people are fake, hypocritical, or pretend to be someone they’re not.

I won’t leave the house without…: My phone

The best thing about fame: The love and warmth you get from the audience

The worse thing about fame: The expectations that come with it. People often see the public image, but they don’t see the person behind it.

From HT Brunch, September 19, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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