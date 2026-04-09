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Get to know... Payal Pratap

Designer Payal Pratap (@PayalPratap) is listening to Olivia Dean, craving home food, and wishing she could travel back in time to the ’70s

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 10:27 pm IST
By Christalle Fernandes
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Designer, @PayalPratap

Designer Payal Pratap doesn’t leave home without kissing her dogs goodbye.

Currently I am: Enjoying the response to my first all-denim show and my first menswear show at Lakmé Fashion Week.

On my playlist: Nice To Each Other, by Olivia Dean. Dumb and End of the Road, by Noga Erez; and Roll It Up, by Pertinence, which played at my show.

On my speed dial: My husband, Rajesh Pratap Singh.

Today I’m craving: Ghar ka khana.

Next big splurge: Travel gear for a trek.

Last thing I ordered online: Organic vegetables.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t take life so seriously. It goes by in the blink of an eye.

A secret skill I have: I can cook when I want to cook.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: The ability to bring peace.

 
designer
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