Get to know... Payal Pratap

Designer, @PayalPratap

Designer Payal Pratap doesn’t leave home without kissing her dogs goodbye.

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Currently I am: Enjoying the response to my first all-denim show and my first menswear show at Lakmé Fashion Week.

On my playlist: Nice To Each Other, by Olivia Dean. Dumb and End of the Road, by Noga Erez; and Roll It Up, by Pertinence, which played at my show.

On my speed dial: My husband, Rajesh Pratap Singh.

Today I’m craving: Ghar ka khana.

Next big splurge: Travel gear for a trek.

Last thing I ordered online: Organic vegetables.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t take life so seriously. It goes by in the blink of an eye.

A secret skill I have: I can cook when I want to cook.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: The ability to bring peace.

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{{^usCountry}} My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Dosa lunches with the whole family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Dosa lunches with the whole family. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} My favourite bad habit: Biting my nails. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite bad habit: Biting my nails. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back rather than forward, as that would be better in today’s environment of conflict. The ’70s was surrounded with love. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back rather than forward, as that would be better in today’s environment of conflict. The ’70s was surrounded with love. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A trait I despise in people: Lying is the worst. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A trait I despise in people: Lying is the worst. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} I won’t leave the house without…: Smooching my doggies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I won’t leave the house without…: Smooching my doggies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The best thing about fame: You get to be responsible and have authority in your field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The best thing about fame: You get to be responsible and have authority in your field. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The worst thing about fame: The pressure to continually outdo yourself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The worst thing about fame: The pressure to continually outdo yourself. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} From HT Brunch, April 11, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From HT Brunch, April 11, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch {{/usCountry}}

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