Get to know... Payal Pratap
Designer Payal Pratap (@PayalPratap) is listening to Olivia Dean, craving home food, and wishing she could travel back in time to the ’70s
Designer, @PayalPratap
Currently I am: Enjoying the response to my first all-denim show and my first menswear show at Lakmé Fashion Week.
On my playlist: Nice To Each Other, by Olivia Dean. Dumb and End of the Road, by Noga Erez; and Roll It Up, by Pertinence, which played at my show.
On my speed dial: My husband, Rajesh Pratap Singh.
Today I’m craving: Ghar ka khana.
Next big splurge: Travel gear for a trek.
Last thing I ordered online: Organic vegetables.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t take life so seriously. It goes by in the blink of an eye.
A secret skill I have: I can cook when I want to cook.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: The ability to bring peace.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Dosa lunches with the whole family.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Dosa lunches with the whole family.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite bad habit: Biting my nails.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite bad habit: Biting my nails.{{/usCountry}}
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back rather than forward, as that would be better in today’s environment of conflict. The ’70s was surrounded with love.{{/usCountry}}
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back rather than forward, as that would be better in today’s environment of conflict. The ’70s was surrounded with love.{{/usCountry}}
A trait I despise in people: Lying is the worst.{{/usCountry}}
A trait I despise in people: Lying is the worst.{{/usCountry}}
I won’t leave the house without…: Smooching my doggies.{{/usCountry}}
I won’t leave the house without…: Smooching my doggies.{{/usCountry}}
The best thing about fame: You get to be responsible and have authority in your field.{{/usCountry}}
The best thing about fame: You get to be responsible and have authority in your field.{{/usCountry}}
The worst thing about fame: The pressure to continually outdo yourself.{{/usCountry}}
The worst thing about fame: The pressure to continually outdo yourself.{{/usCountry}}
From HT Brunch, April 11, 2026{{/usCountry}}
From HT Brunch, April 11, 2026{{/usCountry}}
Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch{{/usCountry}}
Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch{{/usCountry}}