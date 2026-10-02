Get to know... Prish Tanwar

Currently, I am House hunting in Delhi.

High point in life Seeing how proud my parents felt, when they met someone who follows me online.

Low point in life College was difficult in 2024. I faced depression, but took a year off.

On my playlist You’re on Your Own, Kid, by Taylor Swift; My Love Mine All Mine, by Mitski; Waiting Room, by Phoebe Bridgers.

One thing I would never buy A designer bag just for the logo.

Today I’m craving Tomato soup, with a cheese sandwich.

Last thing I ordered online Coffee.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self Chill. Your life is about to begin.

My favourite subject in school Social Sciences.

I’d swipe right on Someone who has a good relationship with their friends.

My secret skill is I make friends everywhere I go.

A magic tool I wish I had An anywhere door, which takes you where you want to go.

My favourite Sunday memory Spending time at a mall, window shopping and enjoying a good meal.

My most star-struck moment Meeting Rhea Chakraborty, while participating in The Traitors season 2.

My favourite bad habit Listening to music through the day.

The best thing about fame Money!