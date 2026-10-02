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Get to know... Prish Tanwar

Updated on: Oct 2, 2026, 16:18:49 IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
Prefer HTon Google
Prish Tanwar’s most starstruck moment was meeting Rhea Chakraborty on The Traitors season 2.
Prish Tanwar’s most starstruck moment was meeting Rhea Chakraborty on The Traitors season 2.
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Digital content creator Prish Tanwar (@PrishIsNotReal) is listening to Taylor Swift, craving a cheese sandwich and never buying a designer handbag

Get to know... Prish Tanwar

  • Currently, I am

    House hunting in Delhi.

  • High point in life

    Seeing how proud my parents felt, when they met someone who follows me online.

  • Low point in life

    College was difficult in 2024. I faced depression, but took a year off.

  • On my playlist

    You’re on Your Own, Kid, by Taylor Swift; My Love Mine All Mine, by Mitski; Waiting Room, by Phoebe Bridgers.

  • One thing I would never buy

    A designer bag just for the logo.

  • Today I’m craving

    Tomato soup, with a cheese sandwich.

  • Last thing I ordered online

    Coffee.

  • Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self

    Chill. Your life is about to begin.

  • My favourite subject in school

    Social Sciences.

  • I’d swipe right on

    Someone who has a good relationship with their friends.

  • My secret skill is

    I make friends everywhere I go.

  • A magic tool I wish I had

    An anywhere door, which takes you where you want to go.

  • My favourite Sunday memory

    Spending time at a mall, window shopping and enjoying a good meal.

  • My most star-struck moment

    Meeting Rhea Chakraborty, while participating in The Traitors season 2.

  • My favourite bad habit

    Listening to music through the day.

  • The best thing about fame

    Money!

  • The worst thing about fame

    The unwarranted hate.
 
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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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