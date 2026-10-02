Get to know... Prish Tanwar
Currently, I amHouse hunting in Delhi.
High point in lifeSeeing how proud my parents felt, when they met someone who follows me online.
Low point in lifeCollege was difficult in 2024. I faced depression, but took a year off.
On my playlistYou’re on Your Own, Kid, by Taylor Swift; My Love Mine All Mine, by Mitski; Waiting Room, by Phoebe Bridgers.
One thing I would never buyA designer bag just for the logo.
Today I’m cravingTomato soup, with a cheese sandwich.
Last thing I ordered onlineCoffee.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old selfChill. Your life is about to begin.
My favourite subject in schoolSocial Sciences.
I’d swipe right onSomeone who has a good relationship with their friends.
My secret skill isI make friends everywhere I go.
A magic tool I wish I hadAn anywhere door, which takes you where you want to go.
My favourite Sunday memorySpending time at a mall, window shopping and enjoying a good meal.
My most star-struck momentMeeting Rhea Chakraborty, while participating in The Traitors season 2.
My favourite bad habitListening to music through the day.
The best thing about fameMoney!
The worst thing about fameThe unwarranted hate.
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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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